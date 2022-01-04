Residents in California will often wax poetic about the allure of the Pacific Ocean, even if they don’t live near it, they’ve definitely visited. With 3,426 miles of coastline in California alone, it’s easy to see how so many people have fallen in love with it. This allure also explains why the price of houses near the ocean has always been higher, and in the case of this home that’s found at The Sea Ranch Oceanfront Gated Estate on Del Mar Landing Marine Reserve can seem astronomical.
Sure, this house has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with an additional 3 bonus rooms (office, den & piano room) along with a 3-car garage, but at $1,125 per square foot, it should have more to offer than just a gated community.
Turns out, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is the point of this house – it’s on the beach. Not a street over, or a block away, but an open-the-door and walk-in-sand location. If that’s not enough, inside the home there are Brazilian Mahogany floors, granite countertops, a professional kitchen with a fireplace, window seat. Viking 6 burner range with grill, 3 ovens, and a sub-Zero fridge. The dining room has a propane fireplace, wine pantry, wine cooler, and ocean views. When you get to the upper level, you’ll find redwood vaulted ceilings, panoramic ocean views, a propane fireplace, a wet bar and a Subzero refrigerator.
400 Sea Stack, The Sea Ranch is listed by Kristine S Thomure of Kennedy & Associates
