At the end of the day, it really is all about the location of this home.

This living room is probably one of the most casual, and well-used, areas in the house. While still offering a view of the beach, it looks like a great hideaway on a stormy day.

The kitchen is also making good use of the Brazilian granite for the counters, and you can get a good look at the professional-grade Viking appliances from this angle.

Heading back to the ground floor, this is where most of the activity happens. There’s a full indoor gym set up – still with the ocean always in view.

The home office is set up for either work, a library, or a quiet game of chess.

Upstairs has an area set aside for practicing instruments, or it could be reappropriated to be used for painting, reading, or any other hobby.

The upstairs closet makes up for how cozy the bedroom appears by giving the closet plenty of space.

This seating area may be located a bit further back in the room, but it still features an open view of the ocean outside.

Going into the main sitting area, there’s a bar on the right side and an unobstructed view of the ocean through big picture windows.

The casual sitting area in the back of the home takes full advantage of the view.

From the front door, there’s a clear view all the way out to the ocean.

From the exterior, this modernist-looking house is all clean lines and no-fuss landscaping. The extra touches are saved for the interior, and the views from inside.

Residents in California will often wax poetic about the allure of the Pacific Ocean, even if they don’t live near it, they’ve definitely visited. With 3,426 miles of coastline in California alone, it’s easy to see how so many people have fallen in love with it. This allure also explains why the price of houses near the ocean has always been higher, and in the case of this home that’s found at The Sea Ranch Oceanfront Gated Estate on Del Mar Landing Marine Reserve can seem astronomical.

Sure, this house has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with an additional 3 bonus rooms (office, den & piano room) along with a 3-car garage, but at $1,125 per square foot, it should have more to offer than just a gated community.

Turns out, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is the point of this house – it’s on the beach. Not a street over, or a block away, but an open-the-door and walk-in-sand location. If that’s not enough, inside the home there are Brazilian Mahogany floors, granite countertops, a professional kitchen with a fireplace, window seat. Viking 6 burner range with grill, 3 ovens, and a sub-Zero fridge. The dining room has a propane fireplace, wine pantry, wine cooler, and ocean views. When you get to the upper level, you’ll find redwood vaulted ceilings, panoramic ocean views, a propane fireplace, a wet bar and a Subzero refrigerator.

400 Sea Stack, The Sea Ranch is listed by Kristine S Thomure of Kennedy & Associates

