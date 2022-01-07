Slide 1 of 18
865 Bob Crosby Way, Windsor - $407,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 707 square feet. Lot size: 2,204 square feet. Year built: 1999.
Showing that 1 bedroom homes aren’t such a bad idea, this home was available at the time of writing, and is currently pending sale.
Living room.
At 707 square feet, this is a small home, but the living room and open floor plan help give the feeling of more space.
Bedroom.
The bedroom is definitely on the smaller side, but the light colors and large window let natural light in and keep the room from feeling as small as it is.
5481 Gates Rd, Santa Rosa - $417,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 764 square feet. Lot size: 0.37 Acres. Year built: 1954.
*Foreclosure* We’ve seen this home as part of houses way below the median, and part of that may be because of the foreclosure status, but the other part is that this home needs some work.
Living room.
Actually, this house needs a lot of work. The original wood-burning fireplace is nice, and as the house was built in 1954, the linoleum flooring may be original, too.
Bedroom/Storage
This listing has so few pictures of the interior, it’s hard to parse out if this is the bedroom or a storage closet. Either way it’s used, there’s some clean-up to do.
646 Wright St, Santa Rosa - $465,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 592 square feet. Lot size: 2,169 square feet. Year built: 1932.
*Foreclosure* As compared to the earlier foreclosure, this historic home looks like it’s been well cared for, and the neighborhood is fairly nice and close to the downtown area.
Living room.
This house is only 592 square feet, but this living room is doing its best with what it can. The recessed lighting is a huge help.
Bedroom.
The bedroom is located adjacent to the living room, and the wood flooring is used for both. Having glass doors for a bedroom may seem strange, but as it’s the only bedroom in the house, it may not be a big deal and actually opens the room up even more.
4281 Lakeside Rd, Glen Ellen - $525,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 750 square feet. Lot size: 4,051 square feet. Year built: 1936.
This little cottage in Glen Ellen is perfect for anyone who loves to be surrounded by nature.
Living room.
This living room/dining room combo takes advantage of the glass doors to let the natural light in.
Bedroom.
This small bedroom makes great use of the space it has, managing to appear – and feel – much more spacious than it is.
1374 Mission Dr, Sonoma - $425,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 784 square feet. Lot size: 1,307 square feet. Year built: 1965.
*Townhome* Slipping under the house-radar, this 1 bedroom Townhome looks and feels like a traditional home.
Living room.
Making the best use of open space, the living room leads to the kitchen and has a little dining area tucked into the corner.
Bedroom.
Enough room has been allocated to this bedroom that there’s even room for a seat. The sliding glass doors open to the well-manicured grounds outside – one of the benefits to owning a Townhome for those who dislike yard work.
504 N Cloverdale Blvd NW, Cloverdale - $1,300,000
1 bed, 3 baths, 4,275 square feet. Lot size: 9,583 square feet. Year built: 1999.
For the ultimate live/work experience, the entrepreneurial homebuyer who has always wanted to run a restaurant will find they can do both at once. This restaurant already has everything needed to start and comes with all the permits to keep it as a live/work space.
Dining room.
This professional dining room assures the end of ‘who-sits-where’ at Thanksgiving and other family holidays.
Bedroom.
When another successful day is wrapped up, the proprietor/homeowner has a well-appointed suite to retire to at night.