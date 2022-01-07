For the ultimate live/work experience, the entrepreneurial homebuyer who has always wanted to run a restaurant will find they can do both at once. This restaurant already has everything needed to start and comes with all the permits to keep it as a live/work space.

Enough room has been allocated to this bedroom that there’s even room for a seat. The sliding glass doors open to the well-manicured grounds outside – one of the benefits to owning a Townhome for those who dislike yard work.

Making the best use of open space, the living room leads to the kitchen and has a little dining area tucked into the corner.

This small bedroom makes great use of the space it has, managing to appear – and feel – much more spacious than it is.

This little cottage in Glen Ellen is perfect for anyone who loves to be surrounded by nature.

The bedroom is located adjacent to the living room, and the wood flooring is used for both. Having glass doors for a bedroom may seem strange, but as it’s the only bedroom in the house, it may not be a big deal and actually opens the room up even more.

This house is only 592 square feet, but this living room is doing its best with what it can. The recessed lighting is a huge help.

*Foreclosure* As compared to the earlier foreclosure, this historic home looks like it’s been well cared for, and the neighborhood is fairly nice and close to the downtown area.

This listing has so few pictures of the interior, it’s hard to parse out if this is the bedroom or a storage closet. Either way it’s used, there’s some clean-up to do.

Actually, this house needs a lot of work. The original wood-burning fireplace is nice, and as the house was built in 1954, the linoleum flooring may be original, too.

*Foreclosure* We’ve seen this home as part of houses way below the median, and part of that may be because of the foreclosure status, but the other part is that this home needs some work.

The bedroom is definitely on the smaller side, but the light colors and large window let natural light in and keep the room from feeling as small as it is.

At 707 square feet, this is a small home, but the living room and open floor plan help give the feeling of more space.

Showing that 1 bedroom homes aren’t such a bad idea, this home was available at the time of writing, and is currently pending sale.

The new year brings a lot of resolutions with it, and for homebuyers, it may be a scaling back of what they want to own or make room for. In an area known for sweeping views and room for entertaining family and friends, going small may feel a bit backward from the current trends, but less can be more. (Caveat: this type of search is really only applicable for a single individual or a couple looking for themselves. If it’s avoidable, it’s always best to have an extra room or two for kids or other family members.)

Fewer rooms in the home can equate to less time cleaning the extra rooms and more time with friends, more time outside, or more time pursuing a hobby. There was the Tiny House trend a couple of years ago, but that’s taking it to the extreme. Just because you want a smaller home, doesn’t necessarily equate to needing to go so small you have to ditch everything you own.

That being said, the number of 1 bedroom homes currently listed is so low that out of the six found, two are foreclosures, one is a Townhome and one is a restaurant. It may be easier to deal with a few more rooms than try to search for the single bedroom that’s just right, take a look at the market.

