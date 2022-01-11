Twisted Horn ranch was planned and built in 2008 to be a working Texas Longhorn cattle ranch but has two additional living spaces that have been used for both vacation rentals and entertaining.

Situated on over 4.8 acres on Valley Ford Road, it’s well situated for visitors to be able to get to either Dillon Beach, Bodega Bay, or downtown Petaluma with a quick car ride.

Besides the great location,  the property is a great look at an estate planned out to create a welcoming living and working space that is architecturally impressive and doesn’t spare the details in the living spaces.

The house is entered through a sizable covered porch to the formal entry and main living room where a custom stone hearth is complemented by windows all around.

Other interior details include a chef’s kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinets, professional appliances, and stone countertops. There’s a mudroom, upstairs room, downstairs living spaces, a 3-car garage with another living area above it and a 2-stall barn for horses, solar, a charging station for electric vehicles, as well as a generator to keep everything running smoothly.

This is an extensive list and may be impressive on its own, but pictures are worth a thousand words.

Click through our gallery above to preview this custom ranch.

11399 Valley Ford Road, Petaluma is listed by Kristen Parrish Tamayo and Tony Parrish of Compass