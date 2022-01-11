The horse paddock is directly behind the barn.

Heading outside, the barn is where the 2 horse stalls are.

Though away from the main home, the living room in the guest house has the same sizable picture windows.

Getting back to the business side of things, here’s one of the separate guest quarters used for vacation rentals. On a much smaller scale than the main house, but there’s a comfortable living room, kitchen, and casual dining area. The cowboy aesthetic is noticeably absent, but this is a different side of this home.

This other upstairs bedroom is just as casual and makes use of every inch of space.

Though the upstairs is markedly less formal than the downstairs, the master bath makes use of all the custom tile work and countertops.

This bedroom is a great mix of vintage and boho aesthetics, showing that no matter who buys this residence, it doesn’t have to be all cowboy all the time.

This miniature sitting room is a great example of the informal nature of the upstairs rooms.

Getting to the upstairs, the difference is evident with the soft carpeting instead of hardwood flooring, and a more informal feeling throughout.

This custom staircase leads to a whole other area of the home where it’s all living, no working.

Making use of every area, this small workspace is great for last-minute work assignments or getting homework done before heading outside.

Anyone looking to take a break from socialization, or just needs a break, can take advantage of this nook to read or just enjoy the view.

From this view of the kitchen, it’s easier to see the custom Brazilian cherry cabinets.

Heading back to the main entry area, the kitchen is between the dining room and living room, offering up a casual area for midday snacks or just socializing. Besides the professional-grade appliances, there’s a stone countertop and a custom tile backsplash featuring running horses.

To the side of the dining room table is a casual seating area to take in the views before, or after, the meal.

To the left of the front door is the formal dining area, complete with a rustic cowboy-themed chandelier over the table.

To the right of the front door is the living room, complete with overstuffed leather couches, a custom stone fireplace, more cowboy art, and a substantial steer skull for decorative flair.

Coming into the home, it’s clear that entertaining is first on the list with the bar front and center. The cowboy theme is carried through for the interior lights as well.

The attention to the smallest details, from the Texas star on the front door to the cowboy on the porch light.

At first glance, this sizable ranch looks like a hotel or vacation lodge. The generous use of windows guarantees that no matter the size of the interior spaces, plenty of natural light will be let in.

Twisted Horn ranch was planned and built in 2008 to be a working Texas Longhorn cattle ranch but has two additional living spaces that have been used for both vacation rentals and entertaining.

Situated on over 4.8 acres on Valley Ford Road, it’s well situated for visitors to be able to get to either Dillon Beach, Bodega Bay, or downtown Petaluma with a quick car ride.

Besides the great location, the property is a great look at an estate planned out to create a welcoming living and working space that is architecturally impressive and doesn’t spare the details in the living spaces.

The house is entered through a sizable covered porch to the formal entry and main living room where a custom stone hearth is complemented by windows all around.

Other interior details include a chef’s kitchen with Brazilian cherry cabinets, professional appliances, and stone countertops. There’s a mudroom, upstairs room, downstairs living spaces, a 3-car garage with another living area above it and a 2-stall barn for horses, solar, a charging station for electric vehicles, as well as a generator to keep everything running smoothly.

This is an extensive list and may be impressive on its own, but pictures are worth a thousand words.

11399 Valley Ford Road, Petaluma is listed by Kristen Parrish Tamayo and Tony Parrish of Compass