At the end of the day, this is the biggest draw. The pool is surrounded by a custom flagstone patio, and from this view, the extent of the balconies can be clearly seen.

One of the benefits of the upstairs living spaces are access to custom balconies.

Everything isn’t all open upstairs, this bedroom takes advantage of the space and openness, but is still private.

Going around the perimeter of the upstairs, there are sitting areas to enjoy an overview of the downstairs area.

Going upstairs, the first room encountered is an open space den – complete with a library and television to relax in front of.

This bathroom attached to the bedroom has the same tilework as seen in the master bedroom, but still has its own look and feel.

This second bedroom can easily be used as a guestroom, and opens directly into the yard outside.

The master bedroom downstairs takes full advantage of the windows and keeps the space casual and inviting.

There’s another guest sitting/rest area by the pool, especially useful when the sun gets a bit intense.

Going into another area of the downstairs by the pool area, there’s another small kitchen/bar area and small living room.

Going into the kitchen, you’ll notice the quartz countertops and all the appliances and cupboards being treated with the same wood to keep everything cohesive.

The kitchen is the professional standard, and it’s set up to look more like another area of the downstairs to sit and entertain.

Off to the side of the living room is the formal dining room, set up with a large, vintage Persian rug.

Once in the living room, looking back you’ll notice this huge custom fireplace. The rockwork recalls the work around the base of the house, creating a sense of continuity between interior and exterior styling.

Getting back inside, if you glance back when entering the home you’ll get another view of the custom entry door and the staircase.

Jumping ahead of a normal walkthrough, we’ll take a quick look at the infinity pool as it would be one of the first things noticed outside that window.

The sheer size of the entry and the custom windows that allow sunlight to stream is stunning.

When driving straight up to the front door, the attention to detail is already evident with the custom brick driveway, rockwork around the base, and of course the stunning oversized custom front door.

This house is impressive at first sight, even if just by size. There’s an almost quirky mix of architecture, ranging from modern to almost arts and crafts with the use of the architectural columns out front for support (or the look of it.)

Santa Rosa has such a wide array of neighborhoods, going about daily workdays or errands it can be easy to overlook some of the most stunning – especially when they’re tucked away in locations like the Mayacamas Mountains. Fortunately, when a listing comes up for a house in one of these neighborhoods, you get an inside view.

This home tucked up on 35 acres in the Mayacamas Mountains takes full advantage of the location, with panoramic views from the San Francisco Bay all the way north to the Russian River Valley.

Built in 2012, and listed as a single-family residence, the house has over 7,200 square feet but with just 3 bedrooms. The benefits are plenty, with room inside to set up for entertaining, relaxing, studying, but not feeling like a transactional area like a hotel while doing so.

The build for this house lasted over several years, with the owner having input in everything from the Cathedral ceilings, open beam ceilings, and use of columns and beams throughout. As such, this house may be European in overall style, but the custom touches throughout to create a truly one-of-a-kind home.

This thoughtfulness extends to the outside as well, with an infinity pool, custom flagstone patio and windows everywhere.

4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Gus Kyriakos and Heidi B Faulkner of Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.

