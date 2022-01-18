Santa Rosa has such a wide array of neighborhoods, going about daily workdays or errands it can be easy to overlook some of the most stunning – especially when they’re tucked away in locations like the Mayacamas Mountains. Fortunately, when a listing comes up for a house in one of these neighborhoods, you get an inside view.

This home tucked up on 35 acres in the Mayacamas Mountains takes full advantage of the location, with panoramic views from the San Francisco Bay all the way north to the Russian River Valley.

Built in 2012, and listed as a single-family residence, the house has over 7,200 square feet but with just 3 bedrooms. The benefits are plenty, with room inside to set up for entertaining, relaxing, studying, but not feeling like a transactional area like a hotel while doing so.

The build for this house lasted over several years, with the owner having input in everything from the Cathedral ceilings, open beam ceilings, and use of columns and beams throughout. As such, this house may be European in overall style, but the custom touches throughout to create a truly one-of-a-kind home.

This thoughtfulness extends to the outside as well, with an infinity pool, custom flagstone patio and windows everywhere.

4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa is listed by Gus Kyriakos and Heidi B Faulkner of Artisan Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click through our gallery above to preview this one-of-a-kind-estate