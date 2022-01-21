Slide 1 of 14
661 Wilford Cir, Cotati - $699,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,384 square feet. Lot size: 4,261 square feet. Year built: 1990.
This house was built in 1990 and looks far newer. It’s already had some recent upgrades like an updated kitchen with new quartz counter tops.
Living room.
Open floor plans were popular in the 1990’s, everywhere from offices to homes. It works well for this home.
Kitchen.
The kitchen has been completely renovated, and the new quartz countertops help offset the darker wood of the cabinets.
Backyard.
The backyard is extremely planned and meant for little-to-no-maintenance, especially with the synthetic turf.
8160 Clifford St, Cotati - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,245 square feet. Lot size: 7,079 square feet. Year built: 1954.
Built in the 1950’s, this house retains its original look and feel, a great find for anyone who likes the 50’s movement of suburban planning.
Entryway.
Showing that a 2 bedroom home isn’t a roadblock to the new normal of working from home, the entrance to this house has the living room, dining area, and workstation.
Kitchen.
The kitchen definitely keeps the original 1950’s feeling with the pink cupboards, though it’s clear from the stove that the appliances have been upgraded.
Backyard.
The backyard is as no-nonsense as it gets, with a cement patio, detached garage, and enough space for R.V. storage.
8246 Honor Pl, Cotati - $1,023,441
3 beds, 4 baths, 2,710 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 2021.
*NEW CONSTRUCTION*
While not exactly expanding, there are efforts to add more housing within Cotati’s borders. This is a newly built home, so there are no interior photos available.
35 Arbor Ct, Cotati - $295,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 650 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1984.
*CONDO*
Condo’s are a good first step into homeownership, and at 650 square feet, this could be a great starter for a single person.
Living room.
This condo is made to feel more spacious with the use of paint to create a brighter interior.
Kitchen.
Entering the kitchen, the sliding doors to the outdoor patio can be seen. Another area of this space where the homeowner can get outside and expand their living area.
Pool area.
A benefit to owning a condo is having access to a pool, without the additional cost of maintenance.
92 E Sierra Ave, Cotati - $900,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 1,608 square feet. Lot size: 6,450 square feet. Year built: 1973.
*DUPLEX*
For reasons unknown, there aren’t any images of the interior for either condo, just this outside view. There’s very little to add with such little visual information, but if anyone is in the market for a duplex, here’s a sizable one.