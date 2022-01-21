Cotati’s population as of the 2010 Census was 7,265, making it the smallest incorporated community in Sonoma County. For people looking for a small-town feeling without being too far from the amenities found in bigger cities, this would make Cotati a desirable place to call home.

The only roadblock many new homebuyers will find is a scarcity of homes for sale. Homes just aren’t listed for sale that often.

In the five houses we could find listed for sale, it’s a mix of traditional homes, a condo, a duplex, and a planned home up for consideration and customization.

Click through our gallery above to preview these newly listed Cotati homes