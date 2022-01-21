For reasons unknown, there aren’t any images of the interior for either condo, just this outside view. There’s very little to add with such little visual information, but if anyone is in the market for a duplex, here’s a sizable one.

A benefit to owning a condo is having access to a pool, without the additional cost of maintenance.

Entering the kitchen, the sliding doors to the outdoor patio can be seen. Another area of this space where the homeowner can get outside and expand their living area.

This condo is made to feel more spacious with the use of paint to create a brighter interior.

Condo’s are a good first step into homeownership, and at 650 square feet, this could be a great starter for a single person.

While not exactly expanding, there are efforts to add more housing within Cotati’s borders. This is a newly built home, so there are no interior photos available.

The backyard is as no-nonsense as it gets, with a cement patio, detached garage, and enough space for R.V. storage.

The kitchen definitely keeps the original 1950’s feeling with the pink cupboards, though it’s clear from the stove that the appliances have been upgraded.

Showing that a 2 bedroom home isn’t a roadblock to the new normal of working from home, the entrance to this house has the living room, dining area, and workstation.

Built in the 1950’s, this house retains its original look and feel, a great find for anyone who likes the 50’s movement of suburban planning.

The backyard is extremely planned and meant for little-to-no-maintenance, especially with the synthetic turf.

The kitchen has been completely renovated, and the new quartz countertops help offset the darker wood of the cabinets.

Open floor plans were popular in the 1990’s, everywhere from offices to homes. It works well for this home.

This house was built in 1990 and looks far newer. It’s already had some recent upgrades like an updated kitchen with new quartz counter tops.

Cotati’s population as of the 2010 Census was 7,265, making it the smallest incorporated community in Sonoma County. For people looking for a small-town feeling without being too far from the amenities found in bigger cities, this would make Cotati a desirable place to call home.

The only roadblock many new homebuyers will find is a scarcity of homes for sale. Homes just aren’t listed for sale that often.

In the five houses we could find listed for sale, it’s a mix of traditional homes, a condo, a duplex, and a planned home up for consideration and customization.

