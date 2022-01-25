3 beds, 4 baths, 3,400 square feet. Lot size: 0.54 Acres. Year built: 2021.
From the front, there are a lot of clean lines and neutral colors. There’s little signaling that the interior or yard would be any different.
Backyard.
The backyard takes center stage for exterior landscaping and layout. Though already spacious at 3,400 feet, the abundant use of windows and lighting help to make it feel far larger.
Living room.
As new construction, this house is staged for showing at its best. The use of white paint and furniture help further open up and accent the size of this room. A great addition to this is the folding door to the backyard which opens the entire wall up to the outdoors.
Dining area.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a couple of dining areas. The more casual can be seen as the seats underneath a countertop connected to the kitchen, while the more formal dining area is this table set for 8.
Kitchen/dining area.
This closer view of the casual dining area gives a better view of the kitchen and how they’re connected.
Kitchen.
The kitchen is all neutral colors and clean lines like the rest of the house, and with professional-grade appliances.
Kitchen.
From this angle, the outside dining area can be seen as well as a better view of the oversized sink.
Wine cooler.
Tucked directly behind the main kitchen is a smaller area, complete with a wine cooler and coffeemaker.
Living room.
The living room is adjacent to the dining room, providing a comfortable spot to wind down after dinner.
Guest bathroom.
The guest bathroom has everything a visitor would need, including a shower.
Guest bathroom.
Closer look at the custom tile in the guest shower.
Guest bedroom.
The first bedroom is open and accessible, with plenty of windows to let the natural light in.
Guest bedroom bathroom.
Following the customization of the rest of the house, the guest bedroom has a bathroom that reflects the neutral aesthetic, use of natural light, and custom tilework.
Second guest bedroom.
The second bedroom in the home is perfect for the visitor or family member who lives to get outdoors first thing in the morning. The wall facing the backyard pool is fitted almost entirely with glass-paned doors, making access to the pool easy.
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom has the most artistic layout, with a freestanding wall next to the bed serving to create the other half of the master closet. Because it doesn’t reach entirely to the ceiling, it doesn’t make to room feel smaller or claustrophobic.
Master closet.
Here’s a look at how the wall/closet combination works. A benefit may be that it doesn’t have an opportunity to get as cluttered as a traditional closet, as it’s open to anyone who walks through.
Master bathroom.
The master bathroom goes full-out on the feeling of decadence, with custom floor tiles and a large soaking bathtub. The custom chandelier adds an artistic touch.
Master bathroom tub and shower.
A closer look at the custom bathtub and clean tilework on the shower floor.
Outdoor dining area.
Stepping into the backyard, this outdoor dining area is located next to the living room.
Outdoor dining area.
This second dining area is next to the kitchen and has the built-in fireplace to keep guests warm on chilly evenings.
Custom pizza oven.
This wood-burning pizza oven is custom made for this home, and will definitely help with staying warm.
Garden.
While the yard is already landscaped, homeowners who want to get their hands in the dirt may appreciate this raised-bed garden.
Pool.
At the end of the day, it’s all about this custom pool.
Recently, new construction around Sonoma County has been focused on rebuilding homes that were affected by the wildfires or on more affordable housing options– either in the form of apartments or tiny homes.
Finding a custom-built estate isn’t difficult when the date it was built isn’t a consideration, but it gets more difficult to find something truly unique that’s been recently constructed.
Hidden Acres in Healdsburg was technically built in 1954, but has gone through a couple of facelifts, overhauls and now a complete teardown and rebuild that makes it a brand-new home.
This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom 3,400-square-foot home on .5 acre combines truly stunning design with practicality. With add-ons like a wine cooler, custom wood-burning pizza oven and a covered outdoor dining area with a fireplace, homeowners who like to entertain will find everything they need.
The location of this home – next to the Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park – may be a big draw for golfers, while the proximity to downtown Healdsburg is another plus.
