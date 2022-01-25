Recently,  new construction around Sonoma County has been focused on rebuilding homes that were affected by the wildfires or on more affordable housing options– either in the form of apartments or tiny homes.

Finding a custom-built estate isn’t difficult when the date it was built isn’t a consideration, but it gets more difficult to find something truly unique that’s been recently constructed.

Hidden Acres in Healdsburg was technically built in 1954, but has gone through a couple of facelifts, overhauls and now a complete teardown and rebuild that makes it a brand-new home.

This 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom 3,400-square-foot home on .5 acre combines truly stunning design with practicality.  With add-ons like a wine cooler, custom wood-burning pizza oven and a covered outdoor dining area with a fireplace, homeowners who like to entertain will find everything they need.

The location of this home – next to the Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park – may be a big draw for golfers, while the proximity to downtown Healdsburg is another plus.

511 Hidden Acres Road, Healdsburg is listed by Kellie Larson of Luxe Places International Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this one-of-a-kind Healdsburg estate