In December 2021, the median listing home price in Petaluma was $869,000, up 5.3% year-over-year. The median listing home price per square foot was $517. The median home sold price was $840,000. This can be a shocking realization for homebuyers ready for the current median home price for Sonoma County, overall, which currently stands at around $775,000.

A welcome surprise was found when searching for a house in Petaluma around the median price – the majority of homes listed came up far below these numbers, some by as much as almost $100,000. Of course, tweaking the search terms can change the outcome completely.

Click through our gallery above to preview below median-priced Petaluma homes available now. 