Slide 1 of 24 1721 Weaverly Dr, Petaluma - $739,000 3 beds, 2 bath, 1,400 square feet. Lot size: 6,120 square feet.. Year built: 1966. This 1966 suburban home is extremely well-maintained with low-maintenance landscaping all around. In an area where drought is an ongoing concern, this is a big benefit.

Slide 2 of 24 Living room. The living room is set to provide easy access to the backyard, and hardwood flooring adds to the ease of cleanup and maintenance.

Slide 3 of 24 Kitchen. The kitchen is large enough to set up a casual eating area, and the linoleum flooring looks original but well cared for.

Slide 4 of 24 Backyard. The drought-resistant landscaping is used in the backyard, as well, and there’s a small fire pit and social area set up. Yardwork won’t be an issue at this house.

Slide 5 of 24 74 Carleton Dr, Petaluma - $739,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,288 square feet. Lot size: 6,832 square feet.. Year built: 1968. This house has been upgraded to drought-resistant landscaping as well, built-in 1968, this probably means that there have been upgrades in the rest of the house as well.

Slide 6 of 24 Living room. It doesn’t appear that there are a lot of internal upgrades, but the living room is spacious and appears well-maintained.

Slide 7 of 24 Kitchen. While there aren’t any big updates to the interior, there is a nice modern tile backsplash around the countertops.

Slide 8 of 24 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance because it doesn’t have any intricate landscaping. The next homebuyers can leave as-is or use it as a blank canvas to create their own garden.

Slide 9 of 24 509 Reynolds Dr, Petaluma - $597,500 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,045 square feet. Lot size: 5,671 square feet. Year built: 1955. This is another suburban home, but built in the 1950s so it’s reflecting that decade.

Slide 10 of 24 Living room. Having the corner of the living room mostly windows is a nice architectural touch, creating the feeling that there’s more space in the room and allowing natural light in.

Slide 11 of 24 Kitchen. The kitchen looks unchanged from 1955, with the triangle-shaped skylight adding an artistic feel.

Slide 12 of 24 Backyard. While well-maintained, there’s a lot of room to create a new garden or get creative with the landscape.

Slide 13 of 24 1436 Pheasant Dr, Petaluma - $650,000 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,490square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1970. Despite the 70’s being a time of disco, shag carpet, and bell-bottoms, suburban home architecture got really sensible and clean. Even this introductory photo of the exterior depends on a beautiful sunset to pique interest in this 1970 2-bedroom house.

Slide 14 of 24 Living room. This living room is spacious, airy, and completely sensible.

Slide 15 of 24 Kitchen. The kitchen has updated lighting in the ceiling, but all original linoleum and cabinetry.

Slide 16 of 24 Backyard. The backyard is low maintenance as seen in the rest of the homes so far, but looks as though this is just the original backyard setup.

Slide 17 of 24 69 Eastside Cir, Petaluma - $850,000 5 beds, 2 baths, 2,281 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1966 This 5-bedroom house adds more of the 1960’s artistic feel with the front brick façade and stylized pillars on the front porch area.

Slide 18 of 24 Entryway. Entering the home, the artistic touches include filigree touches on the staircase railings and hexagonal flooring.

Slide 19 of 24 Kitchen. The kitchen is clearly updated, with a very clean, modernist feel.

Slide 20 of 24 Backyard. The backyard is a study in low maintenance, with even the decks that cover the backyard showing an artistic leaning.

Slide 21 of 24 428 Donner Ave, Petaluma - $785,000 3 beds, 2 bath, 1,395 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1967 This 1967 house looks well lived-in and features a roomy driveway for the family cars.

Slide 22 of 24 Living room. Perfect for a young family, this living room is spacious and looks like a comfortable place to congregate with friends, family, or guests.

Slide 23 of 24 Kitchen. Though on the smaller side, this kitchen has all the artistic touches expected from the 1960s, from hexagonal tilework for the backsplashes and a mix of woods for the cabinets.