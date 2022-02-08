This stunning, custom estate in Petaluma listed at just shy of $3 million was built in 2005 and sits on a 21,344-square-foot lot. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house comes with 2 “bonus” rooms that can be converted to additional bedrooms if desired.

The details are part of what may draw a homebuyer in, with high-end additions like granite countertops and professional-grade appliances in the kitchen, Travertine flooring throughout with radiant heating, and attention to the smallest details like crown molding, custom lighting, custom cabinets, closets and bathroom fixtures.

The backyard includes  a custom pool, spa and full outdoor kitchen. The landscaping makes use of the mature plants as part of the landscaping.

In terms of location, this house is close to the downtown area and surrounding parks.

500 Rebecca Drive, Petaluma is listed by Doug Hecker of Coldwell Banker Realty.

