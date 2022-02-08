After spending so much time admiring the interior, it’s always a good idea to get a look at the full range of a property.

There are areas set up around the pool to relax and enjoy conversation with friends and guests.

When not in use, the pool and spa can be used to create a nice outdoor fountain to set a mood while entertaining outdoors.

Even the area directly next to the spa has been carefully planned out.

Heading back downstairs, there’s a lot to take in from the backyard. From a custom pool and spa setup to spaces for outdoor entertaining.

Heading upstairs, there are three more bedrooms – currently being used as kids rooms.

While not as spacious as the master bathroom, the guest bathrooms are as elegantly appointed.

One of the bedrooms located on the bottom floor. This is one of the few rooms that doesn’t go all-out on big windows all around, most likely one of the quieter rooms in the home.

One of the many, and more casual living rooms in this estate. This one is placed to have easy access to the backyard.

There’s a more formal dining area, making use of a granite slab for the table and unique lighting.

From this view, more of the cabinetry can be seen, along with the towel storage area.

The master bathroom features an old-fashioned, footed tub and vintage-inspired cabinetry to keep the antique theme.

The biggest draw to the master bedroom is this custom closet, with an area for getting changed tucked in the back.

Located on the ground floor, the master bedroom takes advantage of the space to include the same custom space as the casual dining area, with floor-to-ceiling windows and great views of the backyard.

This sitting area is one of the ‘extra rooms’ advertised. It can be left as a casual sitting rea, turned into a bedroom, or any other use someone may have for it.

Directly adjacent to the kitchen and casual dining area is this informal living room, which has direct access to the stairway.

This intimate dining area has a custom area built for it with easy access to the backyard, and large picture windows with a clear view of the yard.

This view gives a clear look at the custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

The kitchen is spacious, and the granite countertops have plenty of room for food prep.

Looking back after entering through the front door, it’s clear how much thought has gone into this home from the start, from the tiled flooring and iron scrollwork on the front doors.

When entering the house, the first thing noticed is the custom tile work and lighting.

Though built in 2005, this home looks brand-new from the outside images.

This stunning, custom estate in Petaluma listed at just shy of $3 million was built in 2005 and sits on a 21,344-square-foot lot. The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house comes with 2 “bonus” rooms that can be converted to additional bedrooms if desired.

The details are part of what may draw a homebuyer in, with high-end additions like granite countertops and professional-grade appliances in the kitchen, Travertine flooring throughout with radiant heating, and attention to the smallest details like crown molding, custom lighting, custom cabinets, closets and bathroom fixtures.

The backyard includes a custom pool, spa and full outdoor kitchen. The landscaping makes use of the mature plants as part of the landscaping.

In terms of location, this house is close to the downtown area and surrounding parks.

500 Rebecca Drive, Petaluma is listed by Doug Hecker of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Click through our gallery above to preview this stunning West Petaluma estate