This view illustrates why people will always be interested in The Sea Ranch – location, location, location.

Getting back to the ground floor, this house features a spacious garage with room for a workshop if needed.

Though this house is listed as a 3 bedroom, the upstairs bedroom is big enough to house two beds comfortably.

Another view of the upstairs loft. It’s features notably fewer windows, which may be perfect for getting work done or relaxing after a long day.

The third floor is accessible for anyone in a wheelchair, or with limited mobility, from the elevator that comes up from the ground floor.

Going all the way up to the third floor, there’s an upstairs loft for working or relaxing.

The bathroom features the same tilework, but has a large, jetted bathtub in lieu of an accessible shower.

There’s enough space for a long-term guest to have room to work remotely if needed, or for a guest to just relax and enjoy the views.

The second master bedroom on the ground floor also offers plenty of space to get comfortable in.

The shower in the master bathroom is also wheelchair accessible and outfitted with a bar for easy accessibility. The quick ingress/egress to the outside may seem startling at first, but in the event of an emergency it may be the easiest way to get out or for other people to get access.

This master bedroom is on the main floor and has plenty of space for someone to maneuver – especially helpful for anyone who’s in a wheelchair.

Though simple in design, all the appliances are high-end and perfect for a cook of any skill level.

The kitchen is clean and straightforward in design, there’s nothing to distract from the outdoor view.

Another view of the dining room, where the full use of windows, as well as the kitchen, can be clearly seen.

The dining room is good for small family gatherings, and there’s little use for too many decorations when the beach is on full display.

Directly facing the beach with no immediate neighbors, leaving all the shades up to take on the view is no problem.

High ceilings and an open floor plan are evident from the moment you enter this house. Adding to the feeling of spaciousness is the generous use of windows facing the ocean side.

This three-story home may have been built in 1993, but it adheres very closely to the architecture from the early 1960s when this area was built up.

The Sea Ranch is an unincorporated area of Sonoma County that was originally developed as a planned community beginning in the 1960s, and whose distinctive timber-frame structures are now occasionally coming up for sale along with some “never” homes that manage to stay within the overall look and feel of the original founders.

The architecture found in The Sea Ranch is mostly done by notable modernist architects such as Joseph Esherick, Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, William Turnbull, Jr., and Richard Whitaker. Though the homes built by these architects rarely come up for sale, those built in later decades – such as this Greencroft Close property – closely follow and emulate these styles.

This house was built in 1993 and is meant to be spacious and comfortable. Though it’s three stories, it’s built to be completely handicapped accessible, complete with an elevator that goes from the first floor (garage) to the main (2nd story) and third level, where the third bedroom and loft/office space are located.

The accessible part is a big deal – one of the master suites (lower level) has a large, jetted tub, and the second (main floor, 2nd story) has a shower and a vanity that are both wheelchair accessible.

The main floor is easy to navigate, with an open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with new quartz countertops and stainless appliances, and the outside deck is wind-protected, which is great for those who may be sensitive to changes in temperature or rough outdoor conditions.

36840 Greencroft Close, The Sea Ranch is listed by Christine Gilbert-Thorburn of Coldwell Banker Realty.

