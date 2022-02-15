The Sea Ranch is an unincorporated area of Sonoma County that was originally developed as a planned community beginning in the 1960s, and whose distinctive timber-frame structures are now occasionally coming up for sale along with some “never” homes that manage to stay within the overall look and feel of the original founders.

The architecture found in The Sea Ranch is mostly done by notable modernist architects such as Joseph Esherick, Charles Moore, Donlyn Lyndon, William Turnbull, Jr., and Richard Whitaker. Though the homes built by these architects rarely come up for sale, those built in later decades – such as this Greencroft Close property – closely follow and emulate these styles.

This house was built in 1993 and is meant to be spacious and comfortable. Though it’s three stories, it’s built to be completely handicapped accessible, complete with an elevator that goes from the first floor (garage) to the main (2nd story) and third level, where the third bedroom and loft/office space are located.

The accessible part is a big deal – one of the master suites (lower level) has a large, jetted tub, and the second (main floor, 2nd story) has a shower and a vanity that are both wheelchair accessible.

The main floor is easy to navigate, with an open floor plan. The kitchen has been updated with new quartz countertops and stainless appliances, and the outside deck is wind-protected, which is great for those who may be sensitive to changes in temperature or rough outdoor conditions.

36840 Greencroft Close, The Sea Ranch is listed by Christine Gilbert-Thorburn of Coldwell Banker Realty.

