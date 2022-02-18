Slide 1 of 19 14720 Northern Ave, Guerneville - $399,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 576 square feet. Lot size: 5,249 square feet. Year built: 1935. This retreat cabin is right next to the Russian River, and while small for the main house, would be a perfect vacation home.

Slide 2 of 19 Interior. The tall, vaulted ceilings and numerous windows help make the house feel spacious.

Slide 3 of 19 Loft. In smaller houses, every bit of space is used. The attic area has been turned into this private sleeping loft.

Slide 4 of 19 19570 Sweetwater Springs Rd, Guerneville - $908,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,228 square feet. Lot size: 2.50 Acres. Year built: 1985. This redwood-built Geodesic dome is truly one-of-a-kind.

Slide 5 of 19 Interior staircase. This staircase illustrates the attention to every detail – inside and out.

Slide 6 of 19 Dining room. This house is built to be Eco friendly, and the purported benefit of the circular interior with the concrete floors is improvement in air circulation and a balanced interior temperature.

Slide 7 of 19 Back porch. There’s still space to enjoy the outdoors.

Slide 8 of 19 11270 Mays Canyon Rd, Guerneville - $695,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 940 square feet. Lot size: 13.69 Acres. Year built: 1984. This interesting house received a design award from Progressive Architecture in 1981, but as this home was built in 1984, the assumption is it was for the design itself, and it may or may not be relevant to the actual home as it was constructed.

Slide 9 of 19 Kitchen. While it’s not uncommon for a house to be listed without a lot being done to professionally stage it, but with walls that appear to be made of cinderblocks, this may be helpful to consider in the future.

Slide 10 of 19 Bedroom. Again, the disadvantage with not staging or preparing the room for show is that the potential buyer can’t get a good feel for the size of the room or how it may work with what they want to use it as. However, if the goal is just to get into a home as unique as this one, pretty pictures may not be a deciding factor.

Slide 11 of 19 14755 Armstrong Woods Rd #7, Guerneville - $149,000 1 bed, 1 bath, 352 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 2021. Entryway. While this listing doesn’t have an exterior view, this is a real Tiny Home located in an RV park in Guerneville, and it’s as cozy as one would expect at 352 square feet.

Slide 12 of 19 Kitchen. While the intent is just to showcase the kitchen in this picture, it still ends up being an overview of the entire lower level.

Slide 13 of 19 Loft bedroom. There is a bedroom on the ground floor, but the house includes a loft bedroom for more private sleeping arrangements if guests stop by.

Slide 14 of 19 16338 1st St, Guerneville - $1,100,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,800 square feet. Lot size: 9,583 square feet. Year built: 1904. While this home may feel a bit ‘expensive’ in Guerneville, the near-pristine condition of a 118-year-old home can be seen by many to be priceless.

Slide 15 of 19 Living room. The attention given to this house is evident from this picture – the ceiling is clean and strong looking with recessed lighting added to update it, without removing any of its historical importance.

Slide 16 of 19 Back patio. Even the back of the house has been immaculate maintained, with clean paint on the exterior and what looks like fresh landscaping. This house looks inviting and well-maintained.

Slide 17 of 19 18475 Sweetwater Springs Rd, Guerneville - $1,100,000 213 Acres. Sold as Lot/Land, but has Multiple existing structures included. While this cabin is complete and ready for some updating, the real sale is for the large lot of land that actually has multiple structures on it – this is just the one in the best condition.

Slide 18 of 19 Kitchen. The kitchen is ready to be used, it just needs a lot more to get it finished completely.