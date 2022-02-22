This dream Sonoma  wine estate includes a riparian garden, greenhouse, 5-acre professionally managed cabernet vineyard and its very own tasting room.

In the home itself, there is a main floor bedroom, four separate en suite bedrooms, two offices, formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s exhibition kitchen with butler’s pantry, an elevator and a guest wing with separate entrances.

Outside, there’s an interior courtyard with a wine cellar and tasting room, an outdoor kitchen, a pool deck with valley views, a cabana and an outdoor spa with a hot tub and shower.

If this isn’t enough, there’s a barn on the grounds, as well. The barn has a garage/workshop with refrigerated wine storage on the main floor, and a 1,500-square-foot space upstairs.

While this home looks like it’s hidden away in the hills, it’s close enough for an easy drive to the historic plaza.

18595 Lomita Ave., Sonoma is listed by Doug Hecker of Coldwell Banker Realty.

