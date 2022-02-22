Slide 1 of 22 18595 Lomita Ave, Sonoma - $7,750,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 4,520 square feet. Lot size: 40 Acres. Year built: 2004. The planning and placement of this house make it look as though it’s part of the surroundings, as opposed to just standing out, as some larger estates tend to do.

Slide 2 of 22 Property overview. Getting a full view of just the main house, it’s clear that everything from the color of the house to the landscaping has been coordinated to blend with the surroundings.

Slide 3 of 22 Front entryway. This front entrance is kept low-key and welcoming.

Slide 4 of 22 Entrance hallway. The front entrance walks into a long hallway, with an exposed, natural beam ceiling and tiled flooring.

Slide 5 of 22 Living room. The living room is open and makes use of natural lighting and outside views to make it feel even larger.

Slide 6 of 22 Living room. From this view you get a good look at the custom entertainment center – a great addition for movie nights at home.

Slide 7 of 22 Kitchen/eating area. Next to the living room is the kitchen, complete with a bar-style casual eating area.

Slide 8 of 22 Kitchen. The chef’s kitchen features granite countertops, professional-grade appliances, and custom tile work for the backsplash.

Slide 9 of 22 Kitchen. Around the back of the main area of the kitchen is an extra area, featuring a wine cooler, sink, and more of the custom tilework.

Slide 10 of 22 Dining area. This dining room can be set up for either casual or formal dining, and is one of the best places to see the open-beam ceiling.

Slide 11 of 22 Home office. Though this estate has plenty pf room for parties, work has to be accomplished. This home office has custom cabinetries for all files and books, as well as plenty of natural lighting from the picture windows.

Slide 12 of 22 Home gym. This ground floor room can be whatever is the most useful for the homeowner, from a gym with great views of the outside, to a guest room if needed.

Slide 13 of 22 Master bedroom. The main bedroom takes advantage of huge picture windows to take advantage of natural lighting and fresh air.

Slide 14 of 22 Master bathroom. This bathroom has plenty of counter space and storage for extra towels and toiletries.

Slide 15 of 22 Master bathroom. The custom shower is sizable and features custom tilework.

Slide 16 of 22 Guest bedroom. One of the other bedrooms in the home takes the idea of fresh air seriously, with a set of (carefully blocked) doors opening to the outside.

Slide 17 of 22 Outdoor kitchen. During the warmer months, the backyard is equipped with a full outdoor kitchen. The hosts can cook as well as converse with the guests.

Slide 18 of 22 Wine cellar entrance. Near the outdoor dining area, there’s a small door that opens to the wine cellar. For a house wit a Cabernet vineyard, this is an expected addition.

Slide 19 of 22 Wine cellar. Though technically not a ‘cellar’, this wine storage room is equipped with what looks like a tasting area.

Slide 20 of 22 Wine cellar tasting room. This tasting room looks like a good area to go to after dinner, when the night gets chilly.

Slide 21 of 22 Pool. What really gets used is the summer is a pool, and with such wonderful outdoor surroundings, this is most likely the best part of the estate.