This backyard is planned to be low-maintenance, with the master bedroom opening fully to the yard – a great addition for especially hot days.

Except for the layout, interior style, and original fireplace, it doesn’t look like this house was built in 1946 – it’s that well taken care of.

This house is well hidden from the street, but even from what can be seen it appears the property is well-maintained and recently updated.

What is a big draw for this property is this second structure, which has been converted into a newer guest house with a full kitchen.

This 1952 house looks as though it can use some serious maintenance, but fortunately, if the house has a strong frame, it can be a worthwhile project.

This large home is on under an acre of land, and looks like it’s part of an original rural neighborhood.

This aerial view of the house gives a good idea of how spacious .25 acres really is.

Built in the early 1970’s, the living room features a hardwood floor and an artistically formed fireplace.

This picturesque 2-bedroom home has plenty of room for two or more people with over 2,000 square feet of interior space.

While compact, this yard is a good size for anyone who just wants to enjoy the outdoors without having to do a ton of maintenance.

The living room features hardwood flooring, and high ceilings that increase the feeling of spaciousness in this already-sizable home.

This mid-90s house is move-in ready, and the perfect size for a new family.

With a lot encompassing 6,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to stretch out. A homebuyer who loves the 1950s feel of this house, even if they balk at the size, may be considering an addition, an ADU, or just learn to love small-home living.

Of course, when walking into an open floor plan that’s been meticulously maintained, 990 square feet doesn’t feel that small.

This picturesque home is small for a 3 bedroom house. At just 990 square feet, organization and a family on the smaller side (2 to 3 people) are almost essential.

With the origin of where this property is available to be viewed online still a mystery, it's good to have found a map of the property itself.

This home seems to have a lot going on, enough so that the only image on a Zillow listing was a Street View image, so the onus is definitely on the homebuyer to go in person and find out why this is a project/investment property.

The latest real estate numbers show that in January 2022, Sonoma home prices were up 13.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $860,000. On average, homes in Sonoma sell after 50 days on the market compared to 35 days last year. This puts the small town of Sonoma at a higher median price for homes than larger cities in the Sonoma County area, such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

While prices are still rising, the homes that are listed are still selling relatively quickly.

According to recent research, the national housing market appears to be cooling, but it hasn’t declined significantly as much in the Bay Area.

The real estate market in the Bay Area is hot, with the median price topping $1 million for the tenth month in a row. The median sale price for a Bay Area home last month was $1.2 million in December 2021.

Click through our gallery above to preview the currently listed median-priced homes in Sonoma