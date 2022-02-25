Slide 1 of 17
18350 Arnold Dr, Sonoma - $750,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,156 square feet. Lot size: 0.27 Acres. Year built: 1950.
This home seems to have a lot going on, enough so that the only image on a Zillow listing was a Street View image, so the onus is definitely on the homebuyer to go in person and find out why this is a project/investment property.
Property map.
With the origin of where this property is available to be viewed online still a mystery, it's good to have found a map of the property itself.
381 Arroyo Way, Sonoma - $795,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 990 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1956.
This picturesque home is small for a 3 bedroom house. At just 990 square feet, organization and a family on the smaller side (2 to 3 people) are almost essential.
Living room.
Of course, when walking into an open floor plan that’s been meticulously maintained, 990 square feet doesn’t feel that small.
Backyard.
With a lot encompassing 6,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to stretch out. A homebuyer who loves the 1950s feel of this house, even if they balk at the size, may be considering an addition, an ADU, or just learn to love small-home living.
279 Clay St, Sonoma - $925,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,806 square feet. Lot size: 3,358 square feet. Year built: 1996.
This mid-90s house is move-in ready, and the perfect size for a new family.
Living room.
The living room features hardwood flooring, and high ceilings that increase the feeling of spaciousness in this already-sizable home.
Backyard.
While compact, this yard is a good size for anyone who just wants to enjoy the outdoors without having to do a ton of maintenance.
18490 Cottonwood Ave, Sonoma - $975,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 2,016 square feet. Lot size: 0.25 Acres. Year built: 1972.
This picturesque 2-bedroom home has plenty of room for two or more people with over 2,000 square feet of interior space.
Living room.
Built in the early 1970’s, the living room features a hardwood floor and an artistically formed fireplace.
Overview.
This aerial view of the house gives a good idea of how spacious .25 acres really is.
1575 Felder Rd, Sonoma - $895,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,258 square feet. Lot size: 0.87 Acres. Year built: 1952.
This large home is on under an acre of land, and looks like it’s part of an original rural neighborhood.
Living room.
This 1952 house looks as though it can use some serious maintenance, but fortunately, if the house has a strong frame, it can be a worthwhile project.
Guest house.
What is a big draw for this property is this second structure, which has been converted into a newer guest house with a full kitchen.
334 Napa Rd, Sonoma - $899,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,498 square feet. Lot size: 9,383 square feet. Year built: 1946.
This house is well hidden from the street, but even from what can be seen it appears the property is well-maintained and recently updated.
Living room.
Except for the layout, interior style, and original fireplace, it doesn’t look like this house was built in 1946 – it’s that well taken care of.
Backyard.
This backyard is planned to be low-maintenance, with the master bedroom opening fully to the yard – a great addition for especially hot days.