The latest real estate numbers show that in January 2022, Sonoma home prices were up 13.9% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $860,000. On average, homes in Sonoma sell after 50 days on the market compared to 35 days last year. This puts the small town of Sonoma at a higher median price for homes than larger cities in the Sonoma County area, such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

While prices are still rising, the homes that are listed are still selling relatively quickly.

 According to recent research, the national housing market appears to be cooling, but it hasn’t declined significantly as much in the Bay Area.

The real estate market in the Bay Area is hot, with the median price topping $1 million for the tenth month in a row. The median sale price for a Bay Area home last month was $1.2 million in December 2021.

