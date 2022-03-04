Slide 1 of 18 Burbank Gardens 705 Brown St, Santa Rosa - $450,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,037 square feet. Lot size: 4,400 square feet. Year built: 1928. Close to downtown, Juilliard park, and of course Luther Burbank Home and Gardens, this 1928 home is a fantastic look at the history of the neighborhood architecture.

Slide 2 of 18 Living room. Also like any home getting along in age, this house needs some (a lot) of work. It does have a new roof, so that’s one less stressor.

Slide 3 of 18 Kitchen. Based on the tilework, the kitchen was redone a few decades ago, but can use another round.

Slide 4 of 18 McDonald District 903 Spring St, Santa Rosa - $1,749,000 6 beds, 3 baths, 3,312 square feet. Lot size: 0.34 Acres. Year built: 1912. This home is a history seeker’s dream house – built in 1912 and kept in one family for generations since 1919.

Slide 5 of 18 Living room. The historic touches can be seen throughout this image – from the coffered ceiling to the carefully mitered millwork for the flooring.

Slide 6 of 18 Sitting room. This sitting room is filled with antique family heirlooms, probably almost unchanged since 1912.

Slide 7 of 18 Aerial view. .34 acres doesn’t sound that large, but when encompassing both the main estate and the guest house with yard to spare, it proves to be plenty of space for a couple of families.

Slide 8 of 18 Railroad Square 129 9th St, Santa Rosa - $525,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,069 square feet. Lot size: 5,145 square feet. Year built: 1930. This may be a misrepresentation of the Railroad Square historic district, as there wasn’t any mention of it in the listing, but, given the location and the year it was built, it seems like a safe bet.

Slide 9 of 18 Kitchen. Work has been done to make this kitchen more ‘modern.’ The vinyl flooring, cabinetry, and newer appliances take away any 1930s style.

Slide 10 of 18 Backyard. The yard is sizable for a home this close to Downtown, and there’s a carport for everyday parking or working on projects.

Slide 11 of 18 Cherry Street district 412 Humboldt St, Santa Rosa - $899,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 3,442 square feet. Lot size: 5,001 square feet. Year built: 1914. This Craftsman house has been meticulously maintained – on one half. The other half is what’s left of an office space. This could be an adventurous remodel project, and it bears considering that a lot of work will need to be done and approved before it can be used as a residence.

Slide 12 of 18 Living room. For a house built in 1914, the care taken in its upkeep and maintenance is phenomenal. While it’s probable that most of the interior has had to be redone, the attention to detail makes all the difference.

Slide 13 of 18 Restroom. This tilework is in the original style, though a large armoire in a bathroom is questionable.

Slide 14 of 18 Ground floor. The bottom half of this house has two office spaces, with al the fluorescent lighting and carpet-tile that goes in a workplace.

Slide 15 of 18 Is actually historic.. 4823 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa - $2,800,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 2,448 square feet. Lot size: 7.52 Acres. Year built: 1892. This house was built just a couple of decades after Santa Rosa was officially incorporated, so historic district or not, I’ll allow it. ‘In 1867, the county recognized Santa Rosa as an incorporated city, and in 1868 the state officially confirmed the incorporation, making it officially the third incorporated city in Sonoma County.’

Slide 16 of 18 Exterior. In the late 1800s, this house would have absolutely been a working ranch or farm. 7.52 acres is a lot of land, and it’s been expertly cultivated to reflect modern aesthetics.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The interior of this home has kept up with the times but still manages to give a nod to frontier-style, as seen by the tilework around the fireplace and shutters framing the windows.