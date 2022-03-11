Slide 1 of 18
354 Moonraker Rd, The Sea Ranch - $835,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,068 square feet. Lot size: 0.37 Acres. Year built: 1995.
This two-story home may have been built in 1995, but with the shingled siding it looks like it’s been a part of this community for far longer.
Living room.
The living room may look a bit cramped, but the large picture windows, angled ceiling, and skylights make it feel far more spacious.
Kitchen.
The kitchen is as basic as it gets, with a convenient door out to the yard. As a vacation home, basic is all a buyer would really need.
Guest Bedroom.
On the idea of keeping things simple, this is a great room just to get a good night’s sleep.
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom in this house is designed more for a long-term resident, with more space, plenty of windows, and a skylight to make the room feel more open and inviting.
Hot tub.
As a coastal community, there are plenty of foggy days and chilly nights. It makes sense to have a hot tub nearby after a day at the ocean.
84 Heron, The Sea Ranch - $1,895,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 2,075 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1991.
This house looks more like a vacation compound than a residence, but for an owner with a big family or lots of friends, this can be ideal. This house is also part of a planned community, so there is an HOA fee involved. (3.9.22 UPDATE – after only 10 days on the market, this house has a pending offer.)
Living room.
The living room and kitchen look to be combined, an interesting set-up. This probably works well for movie nights.
Kitchen.
A closer look at the kitchen half of the living room. It’s designed to be part of the room, so it doesn’t seem intrusive.
Bedroom.
This bedroom is light on decoration but big on views.
Outdoor dining area.
When there’s a sunny day at The Sea Ranch, spending time outdoors is a must. It looks as though measures have been taken to protect diners from the afternoon sea winds.
Deck.
If visitors want to enjoy the outdoors but don’t want the walk to the beach, this deck is the perfect lounging spot.
35429 Fly Cloud Rd, The Sea Ranch - $1,800,000
3 beds, 3 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 0.55 Acres. Year built: 1984.
This spacious 1980s home was designed by Elee Tsai, and with ocean views, three bedrooms, three baths, a den, tv room, and a two-car garage it’s definitely a full-time house instead of just a vacation getaway.
Front entryway.
This front porch shows the effects of the sea wind on the tilework and siding, which actually works to make it look more inviting.
Living room.
From this artistically wood-lined living room, there’s a clear view of the ocean.
Kitchen.
The kitchen continues the use of wood flooring, and the tilework closely matches the tile from the porch.
Casual dining area.
This casual eating area is a perfect example of how carefully each room has been planned to maintain the continuity of the wood grain throughout the house.
Bedroom.
Going up a level, the mood changes. The wood takes a break, and the bedrooms and bathrooms are all plastered, white, and given a more orderly look.