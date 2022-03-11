Even with already prohibitive housing costs in the Bay Area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, individuals were still interested in buying property during the pandemic, especially vacation homes in more remote areas.

One of the more popular destinations was The Sea Ranch on the Sonoma Coast, which had a 58% increase in typical home values over the past two years – mainly as a result of the uptick in sales from buyers looking for the perfect escape from the pandemic. This was a welcome change for home sellers there, but for those still searching for a vacation home, The Sea Ranch may be off-limits as the current inventory is down to only three homes for sale.

During the pandemic, The Sea Ranch was one of the ZIP codes in California that experienced the largest increases in home values from January 2020 to January 2022.

