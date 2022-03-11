Going up a level, the mood changes. The wood takes a break, and the bedrooms and bathrooms are all plastered, white, and given a more orderly look.

This casual eating area is a perfect example of how carefully each room has been planned to maintain the continuity of the wood grain throughout the house.

The kitchen continues the use of wood flooring, and the tilework closely matches the tile from the porch.

This front porch shows the effects of the sea wind on the tilework and siding, which actually works to make it look more inviting.

This spacious 1980s home was designed by Elee Tsai, and with ocean views, three bedrooms, three baths, a den, tv room, and a two-car garage it’s definitely a full-time house instead of just a vacation getaway.

If visitors want to enjoy the outdoors but don’t want the walk to the beach, this deck is the perfect lounging spot.

When there’s a sunny day at The Sea Ranch, spending time outdoors is a must. It looks as though measures have been taken to protect diners from the afternoon sea winds.

A closer look at the kitchen half of the living room. It’s designed to be part of the room, so it doesn’t seem intrusive.

The living room and kitchen look to be combined, an interesting set-up. This probably works well for movie nights.

This house looks more like a vacation compound than a residence, but for an owner with a big family or lots of friends, this can be ideal. This house is also part of a planned community, so there is an HOA fee involved. (3.9.22 UPDATE – after only 10 days on the market, this house has a pending offer.)

As a coastal community, there are plenty of foggy days and chilly nights. It makes sense to have a hot tub nearby after a day at the ocean.

The master bedroom in this house is designed more for a long-term resident, with more space, plenty of windows, and a skylight to make the room feel more open and inviting.

On the idea of keeping things simple, this is a great room just to get a good night’s sleep.

The kitchen is as basic as it gets, with a convenient door out to the yard. As a vacation home, basic is all a buyer would really need.

The living room may look a bit cramped, but the large picture windows, angled ceiling, and skylights make it feel far more spacious.

This two-story home may have been built in 1995, but with the shingled siding it looks like it’s been a part of this community for far longer.

Even with already prohibitive housing costs in the Bay Area, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, individuals were still interested in buying property during the pandemic, especially vacation homes in more remote areas.

One of the more popular destinations was The Sea Ranch on the Sonoma Coast, which had a 58% increase in typical home values over the past two years – mainly as a result of the uptick in sales from buyers looking for the perfect escape from the pandemic. This was a welcome change for home sellers there, but for those still searching for a vacation home, The Sea Ranch may be off-limits as the current inventory is down to only three homes for sale.

During the pandemic, The Sea Ranch was one of the ZIP codes in California that experienced the largest increases in home values from January 2020 to January 2022.

Click through our gallery above to preview the few vacation homes listed in The Sea Ranch.