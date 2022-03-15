Slide 1 of 24 7311 Shiloh Rdg, Santa Rosa - $6,250,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 7, 269 square feet. Lot size: 5.95 acres. Year built: 2009. From the approach, the overall feeling is already that of a luxury resort. There’s room to spare for both parking or wandering the grounds.

Living room. With clean lines, high ceilings, and sliding glass walls, this estate is designed to break down the ideas of indoor/outdoor living spaces.

Living room. A look at this room from a different angle shows the glass wall more fully.

Living room. A look at this room from another angle shows the glass wall fully open, and the outdoor patio set up as an extension of the living room.

Formal dining room. There are a few choices of places to eat in this house, but this is the most well-suited for more formal gatherings.

Formal dining room. This is a closer view of the custom lighting over the table.

Wine storage. This wine storage area is located right next to the formal dining room.

Wine storage. A clearer view of how the wine storage is set up to be readily accessible near the dining room.

Kitchen. Though this kitchen is professional-grade, there's still space made at the counter for eating and socializing.

Kitchen. This closer look at the kitchen area shows the granite counters and expertly crafted cupboards – the appliances fit perfectly, blending in with the overall layout seamlessly.

Casual sitting area. Just off the kitchen is this casual sitting area, set up for conversation or enjoying television.

Casual dining area. Appropriately between the kitchen and casual sitting area is another dining area – great for close family meals or a bite with close friends.

Downstairs bedroom. Though built for privacy, this downstairs bedroom has the same sliding glass wall as the living room, allowing easy access to the yard and plenty of fresh air in.

Downstairs bathroom. The en-suite bathroom is elegantly outfitted with wooden flooring and a large soaking tub.

Downstairs bathroom. From this angle, the granite steam shower can be easily seen.

Downstairs closet. This bedroom has a closet that means business. There's no chance of running out of room for any article of clothing – at least for one person's wardrobe.

Winding staircase. Though not a sweeping grand staircase, these steps work to get you to the second floor; no need for fanfare.

Guest bedroom. Though not immediately noticeable, this upstairs room does have a small Juliette balcony that the French doors lead out to.

Backyard pool area. What will be the greatest draw in the summer months is this custom pool and lounging area.

Outdoor patio. Between the formal living room and the downstairs bedroom is this cozy outdoor sitting area.

Outdoor kitchen. Behind the pool lounging area is this covered outdoor kitchen, protecting the chef from the sun, wind, rain, or other inclement weather.

Outdoor sitting area. These casual sitting areas can be found throughout the grounds.

Planters. Everything up to the custom planers has been taken int consideration when designing this house.