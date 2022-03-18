Slide 1 of 17 7834 Burton Ave, Rohnert Park - $649,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,245 square feet. Lot size: 6,199 square feet. Year built: 1964. The best thing about this 1960s home is the convenient location. According to the listing, it’s close to Oliver's Shopping Center, downtown Cotati, schools, and the Cotati SMART Station just blocks away.

Slide 2 of 17 Living room. Though an older home, it’s been maintained and updated – there’s recessed lighting in the ceiling, newer floors and fresh paint.

Slide 3 of 17 Kitchen. Speaking of updates, this kitchen has been fully redone with custom tilework and new appliances.

Slide 4 of 17 Backyard. There’s a pergola to relax under, and plenty of space for a gardener to plan for flowers or vegetables.

Slide 5 of 17 7814 Burton Ave, Rohnert Park - $575,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,094 square feet. Lot size: 6,199 square feet. Year built: 1960. On the same street as the previous house, this 1960s home would be a find for a new homeowner who may be interested in a renovation project of their own. It retains most of the original appliances and paintwork.

Slide 6 of 17 Living room. The carpet is either well taken care of or recently replaced. Overall, it’s a cozy-looking space.

Slide 7 of 17 Kitchen. There’s plenty of room for updates in this original kitchen.

Slide 8 of 17 Backyard. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with this yard, it would be fine to leave it alone, but a creative homebuyer may already be planning a more creative landscape.

Slide 9 of 17 870 Hudis St, Rohnert Park - $649,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,546 square feet. Lot size: 3,485 square feet. Year built: 1982. Built in 1982, this two-story house offers golf course views with no neighbors directly in front or in the back of the property.

Slide 10 of 17 Living room. There’s plenty of room in the living room, and it offers easy access to both the kitchen and the stairway.

Slide 11 of 17 Kitchen. While the cabinetry looks 1980s, the newer appliances and countertop help to update the look of the kitchen.

Slide 12 of 17 Backyard. This yard has an interesting divide, so if two people in the family had differing views on landscaping they’d both have room to experiment.

Slide 13 of 17 242 Alma Ave, Rohnert Park - $624,950 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,144 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1959. This looks like just another ordinary home, a good size, and with solar included. However, this is the only full picture of the property. It’s being sold as-is, with a lot of ‘the solar should work, maybe, well, at least it’s paid in full, soooooo…’ This house could be a good bet for the right buyer, or it may be a money pit. A thorough walk-through is highly recommended.

Slide 14 of 17 144 Firethorn Dr, Rohnert Park - $874,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,234 square feet. Lot size: 6,000 square feet. Year built: 1980. This 1980s house is so well maintained it looks brand-new. It’s hard to tell from just a photograph, but it appears that the front yard has been updated with artificial turf, making yardwork a thing of the past.

Slide 15 of 17 Living room. This house has been given a complete update, so if a buyer wants a home that isn’t in need of work, this could be a good fit.

Slide 16 of 17 Kitchen. The kitchen has been updated as well, though the tile counters could be updated if the new homeowner so wished.