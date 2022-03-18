In Sonoma County, it’s not uncommon to find that the home prices are often above the $800,000s. However, according to the latest information from Zillow, the latest prices of homes sold in Rohnert Park came in at just $679,487.

A fairly small community, the population of Rohnert Park at the time of  2020 United States Census was 44,390. For anyone wanting to find a house in a community that looks like it has room to grow, Rohnert Park could be a good place to start.

