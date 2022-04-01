Slide 1 of 18
22201 Puccioni Road, Healdsburg - $1,780,000
1 bed, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 10.24 acres. Year built: 2005.
This small home includes 10 acres with views of the Puccioni Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard nearby.
Living room.
Though the interior square footage isn’t listed, the interior is an open space that helps create the feeling of more space.
Backyard.
Even while surrounded by land, there’s still a space set up for outdoor seating at the rear of the home.
422 Grant Street, Healdsburg - $1,300,000
7 beds, 4 baths, 3,637 square feet. Lot size: N/A. Year built: 1940.
Not a typical home, this is a triplex which is located within walking distance to the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. The units include a 3 bedroom/1 bath, a 2 bedroom/1 bath, a 1 bed/1 bath, plus an additional non-conforming 1-bedroom unit.
Living room.
All the units are connected, and look to be well-maintained and updated with fresh paint.
Kitchen.
The original 1940s kitchen has been updated to include more modern appliances.
1644 Winding Creek Way, Healdsburg - $1,172,600
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,172 square feet. Lot size: 5,244 square feet. Year built: New construction.
Another home located close to the Healdsburg Plaza in downtown, this home is new construction located in a planned community called Arden Healdsburg, a neighborhood of 29 single-family homes.
Kitchen.
Being new construction, the kitchen will have all-new appliances, paint, and flooring.
Living room.
The living room is planned to easily access both the kitchen and the backyard.
15615 Pozzan Road, Healdsburg - $1,200,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 983 square feet. Lot size: 0.36 Acres. Year built: 1953.
This is a vintage home that’s in a mostly rural part of Healdsburg, but still fairly close to the downtown plaza.
Living room.
Built in 1953, this living room features many modern upgrades, including new flooring and fireplace.
Backyard.
Mostly concrete and gravel, this backyard is low-maintenance.
2150 Big Ridge Road, Healdsburg - $959,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 1,880 square feet. Lot size: 80 acres. Year built: 2004.
Extremely unique quonset-style barn constructed in 2004 with a studio living area and full bath and second-floor bedroom on 80 acres of land.
View of entry.
The entryway features a large, open space.
Loft.
An upstairs with a living loft-area helps maximize the use of space.
124 Paul Wittke Drive, Healdsburg - $875,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,740 square feet. Lot size: 5,227 square feet. Year built: 1997.
This house has new flooring throughout, and the ability to have an extra room upstairs.
Living room.
The living room is situated to take full advantage of the natural afternoon light.
Backyard.
This yard is landscaped minimally, and is extremely low-maintenance.