According to Zillow, the typical  value of a home in Healdsburg is currently $1,037,858. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes. Healdsburg home values have gone up 12.4% over the past year.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price per square foot was $773, and the median home sold price was $992,000.

Buyers who find a house they’re interested in making an offer on may want to move quickly because, on average, homes in Healdsburg sell after 90 days on the market. The good news about this number for homebuyers is that the trend for median days on market has gone down since last month, and slightly down since last year.

Click through our gallery above to preview the latest median-priced home listings in Healdsburg