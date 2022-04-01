The living room is situated to take full advantage of the natural afternoon light.

This house has new flooring throughout, and the ability to have an extra room upstairs.

An upstairs with a living loft-area helps maximize the use of space.

Extremely unique quonset-style barn constructed in 2004 with a studio living area and full bath and second-floor bedroom on 80 acres of land.

Built in 1953, this living room features many modern upgrades, including new flooring and fireplace.

This is a vintage home that’s in a mostly rural part of Healdsburg, but still fairly close to the downtown plaza.

The living room is planned to easily access both the kitchen and the backyard.

Being new construction, the kitchen will have all-new appliances, paint, and flooring.

Another home located close to the Healdsburg Plaza in downtown, this home is new construction located in a planned community called Arden Healdsburg, a neighborhood of 29 single-family homes.

The original 1940s kitchen has been updated to include more modern appliances.

All the units are connected, and look to be well-maintained and updated with fresh paint.

Not a typical home, this is a triplex which is located within walking distance to the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. The units include a 3 bedroom/1 bath, a 2 bedroom/1 bath, a 1 bed/1 bath, plus an additional non-conforming 1-bedroom unit.

Even while surrounded by land, there’s still a space set up for outdoor seating at the rear of the home.

Though the interior square footage isn’t listed, the interior is an open space that helps create the feeling of more space.

This small home includes 10 acres with views of the Puccioni Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard nearby.

According to Zillow, the typical value of a home in Healdsburg is currently $1,037,858. This value is seasonally adjusted and only includes the middle price tier of homes. Healdsburg home values have gone up 12.4% over the past year.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price per square foot was $773, and the median home sold price was $992,000.

Buyers who find a house they’re interested in making an offer on may want to move quickly because, on average, homes in Healdsburg sell after 90 days on the market. The good news about this number for homebuyers is that the trend for median days on market has gone down since last month, and slightly down since last year.

