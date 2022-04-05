The gym has French doors, allowing natural light in and access to the yard outside.

This large room is arranged to be the central gathering area and includes pool tables, ping pong tables, and a movie room.

Exterior view of the other guest home on this property.

This guesthouse is set up as a bunkhouse for younger guests.

Exterior view of one of the two guest homes on this property.

The pool can be used for swimming or a game of aquatic basketball.

The beamed ceiling can be found in the outdoor architecture as well.

There’s an office/workspace in the main house as well.

One of the bedrooms in the main house.

From this view, the high-end appliances can be seen more closely.

One of the 13 bathrooms in the estate.

This viewpoint illustrates the size of the main house, with the ability to see the kitchen, casual dining area, and sitting area at once.

Approaching this estate from the yard side features amenities like the pool and landscaped lawn area immediately.

This large estate is located in Kenwood on over 12 acres of land, and while it’s listed as a single-family residence, it is has been built out to resemble more of a campground since it was last sold for $4.8 million in 2011 as a 4-bedroom home. The features of the main house include open wood-beamed ceilings, custom stone thresholds and flooring sourced from Napa winery barrel staves. The estate is also equipped with solar and a generator.

This estate now has 8 bedrooms, two separate two guest houses, and a central room that’s set up for entertaining, and includes pool tables, ping pong tables, and a movie room. There are 13 bathrooms in total, a kids’ bunk-house room, and a “party barn” with a full bar setup.

The outdoor areas feature a swimming pool, hot tub, a full gym that opens to the outside, a tennis court, and a regulation-size bocce court with a fire pit nearby. There are open lawn areas for other outdoor games and a full wine cellar.

2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty and Nina Hatvany of Compass.

