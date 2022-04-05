This large estate is located in Kenwood on over 12 acres of land, and while it’s listed as a single-family residence, it is has been built out to resemble more of a campground since it was last sold for $4.8 million in 2011 as a 4-bedroom home. The features of the main house include open wood-beamed ceilings, custom stone thresholds and flooring sourced from Napa winery barrel staves. The estate is also equipped with solar and a generator.

This estate now has 8 bedrooms, two separate two guest houses, and a central room that’s set up for entertaining, and includes pool tables, ping pong tables, and a movie room. There are 13 bathrooms in total, a kids’ bunk-house room, and a “party barn” with a full bar setup.

The outdoor areas feature a swimming pool, hot tub, a full gym that opens to the outside, a tennis court, and a regulation-size bocce court with a fire pit nearby. There are open lawn areas for other outdoor games and a full wine cellar.

2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty and Nina Hatvany of Compass.

Click through our gallery above to view this spacious Kenwood estate