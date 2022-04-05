Spacious Kenwood estate listed for $16,700,000
2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood - $16,700,000
8 beds, 13 baths, 9,620 square feet. Lot size: 12.69 acres. Year built: 2010
Approaching this estate from the yard side features amenities like the pool and landscaped lawn area immediately.
Entrance.
Approaching the front entryway, the rustic, country-style architecture is evident.
Living room.
The main house has open, wood-beamed ceilings and a custom rock fireplace.
Kitchen and Living Room view.
This viewpoint illustrates the size of the main house, with the ability to see the kitchen, casual dining area, and sitting area at once.
Living room.
Another view of the living space.
Bathroom.
One of the 13 bathrooms in the estate.
Kitchen.
There’s a professional-grade kitchen in the main house.
Kitchen.
From this view, the high-end appliances can be seen more closely.
Bedroom.
One of the bedrooms in the main house.
Office.
There’s an office/workspace in the main house as well.
Bathroom.
This bathroom features a dual sink and a large soaking bathtub.
Outdoor patio.
The beamed ceiling can be found in the outdoor architecture as well.
Outdoor patio.
View of the patio from a different angle.
Pool.
The pool can be used for swimming or a game of aquatic basketball.
Wine cellar.
There’s a high-end wine cellar.
Guest house.
Exterior view of one of the two guest homes on this property.
Bunkhouse beds.
This guesthouse is set up as a bunkhouse for younger guests.
Guest house.
Exterior view of the other guest home on this property.
Bocce ball court.
This regulation-size bocce court includes lighting for evening play.
Garage.
There’s a detached three-car garage with separate spaces for each vehicle.
Central entertainment room.
This large room is arranged to be the central gathering area and includes pool tables, ping pong tables, and a movie room.
Party barn.
Named the ‘party barn,’ this area has a setup for a full bar.
Workout room.
The gym has French doors, allowing natural light in and access to the yard outside.
Full-size tennis court.
There’s a regulation-size tennis court in the yard.
Front gate.
The front gate when approaching this property helps ensure a level of privacy.
This large estate is located in Kenwood on over 12 acres of land, and while it’s listed as a single-family residence, it is has been built out to resemble more of a campground since it was last sold for $4.8 million in 2011 as a 4-bedroom home. The features of the main house include open wood-beamed ceilings, custom stone thresholds and flooring sourced from Napa winery barrel staves. The estate is also equipped with solar and a generator.
This estate now has 8 bedrooms, two separate two guest houses, and a central room that’s set up for entertaining, and includes pool tables, ping pong tables, and a movie room. There are 13 bathrooms in total, a kids’ bunk-house room, and a “party barn” with a full bar setup.
The outdoor areas feature a swimming pool, hot tub, a full gym that opens to the outside, a tennis court, and a regulation-size bocce court with a fire pit nearby. There are open lawn areas for other outdoor games and a full wine cellar.
2020 Lawndale Road, Kenwood is listed by Holly Bennett of Sotheby’s International Realty and Nina Hatvany of Compass.
