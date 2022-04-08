Slide 1 of 20
618 Corlano Avenue, Santa Rosa - $699,999
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,632 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1955
This 1950’s suburban home has been well-maintained and is updated with a new front door at the entry.
Slide 2 of 20
Backyard.
This backyard has plenty of space and room for fresh landscaping to be added.
Slide 3 of 20
1071 Maverick Court, Santa Rosa - $1,188,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,266 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1985.
Close to Mark West, this house is built to reflect the nature surrounding it, with plenty of natural wood railings and decking.
Slide 4 of 20
Back patio.
The main living space for this house is on the second floor, allowing for a large deck that offers views of the trees that surround the home.
Slide 5 of 20
51 Morelli Lane, Camp Meeker - $749,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,868 square feet. Lot size: 7,501square feet. Year built: 1953.
This is a multi-unit property, with the main unit a single level, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home, and the lower unit with up to two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Slide 6 of 20
Back deck.
The golf course can be seen directly from the back deck.
Slide 7 of 20
7618 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park - $630,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,093 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1960.
This 1960 home contains new tile flooring in the entry, a remodeled kitchen, and tile countertops.
Slide 8 of 20
Backyard.
There is a sizable deck, rock gardens, and a shed in the backyard.
Slide 9 of 20
51 Morelli Lane, Camp Meeker - $749,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,868 square feet. Lot size: 7,501square feet. Year built: 1953.
This is a multi-unit property, with the main unit a single level, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home, and the lower unit with up to two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Slide 10 of 20
Back deck.
Built on a hillside, this back deck takes the place of a yard, offering views of the woods.
Slide 11 of 20
738 Wheeler Street, Santa Rosa - $575,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,208 square feet. Lot size: 4,800 square feet. Year built: 1933.
Built in 1933, this house retains all of the architectural styles of this time period.
Slide 12 of 20
Backyard.
The yard is spacious and set up for a more relaxed environment, not overly landscaped.
Slide 13 of 20
1243 Crest Court, Rohnert Park - $689,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,586 feet. Lot size: 0.26 acres. Year built: 1980.
Built in 1980, this house features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, over a quarter-acre yard which includes a pool and custom treehouse.
Slide 14 of 20
Backyard treehouse.
The backyard features a sizable, custom treehouse.
Slide 15 of 20
17800 Neeley Road, Guerneville - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,108 square feet. Lot size: 3,920 square feet. Year built: 1954.
Functioning as a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, this home has updated kitchen, new porcelain tile flooring, a new roof, and parking for up to 4 cars.
Slide 16 of 20
Rear deck.
Located on a hillside, this spacious deck is equipped with multiple seating areas, a granite-top bar, fire pit and views of the surrounding redwoods.
Slide 17 of 20
4125 Woodworth Road, Sebastopol - $1,559,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,100 square feet. Lot size: 1.43 acres. Year built: 1972.
This home has AR Zoning, providing potential for a home business, an extended family living area, equestrian training or boarding, daycare, schools, or as a rental property.
Slide 18 of 20
Aerial view.
This location is surrounded by acres of private ranchlands with vineyard views nearby, and is only 3 miles from Highway 101.
Slide 19 of 20
6781 Eagle Ridge Road, Penngrove - $1,395,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,956 square feet. Lot size: 2.76 acres. Year built: 1981.
This single-level, 1,956 square foot home is located on a 2.76 acre lot that includes a pool and hot tub surrounded by oak trees, a natural spring, a seasonal and year-round creek, and an orchard of fruit and nut trees including quince, persimmon, pomegranate, pear, apple, cherry, and almond.
Slide 20 of 20
Back deck.
This back deck opens to an expansive yard that includes a garden shed and raised beds.