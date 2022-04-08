This back deck opens to an expansive yard that includes a garden shed and raised beds.

This single-level, 1,956 square foot home is located on a 2.76 acre lot that includes a pool and hot tub surrounded by oak trees, a natural spring, a seasonal and year-round creek, and an orchard of fruit and nut trees including quince, persimmon, pomegranate, pear, apple, cherry, and almond.

This location is surrounded by acres of private ranchlands with vineyard views nearby, and is only 3 miles from Highway 101.

This home has AR Zoning, providing potential for a home business, an extended family living area, equestrian training or boarding, daycare, schools, or as a rental property.

Located on a hillside, this spacious deck is equipped with multiple seating areas, a granite-top bar, fire pit and views of the surrounding redwoods.

Functioning as a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, this home has updated kitchen, new porcelain tile flooring, a new roof, and parking for up to 4 cars.

Built in 1980, this house features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, over a quarter-acre yard which includes a pool and custom treehouse.

The yard is spacious and set up for a more relaxed environment, not overly landscaped.

Built in 1933, this house retains all of the architectural styles of this time period.

Built on a hillside, this back deck takes the place of a yard, offering views of the woods.

This is a multi-unit property, with the main unit a single level, 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home, and the lower unit with up to two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

There is a sizable deck, rock gardens, and a shed in the backyard.

This 1960 home contains new tile flooring in the entry, a remodeled kitchen, and tile countertops.

The golf course can be seen directly from the back deck.

The main living space for this house is on the second floor, allowing for a large deck that offers views of the trees that surround the home.

Close to Mark West, this house is built to reflect the nature surrounding it, with plenty of natural wood railings and decking.

This backyard has plenty of space and room for fresh landscaping to be added.

This 1950’s suburban home has been well-maintained and is updated with a new front door at the entry.

According to realtor.com, On average, homes in Sonoma County, CA sell after 47 days on the market. The trend for median days on market has gone down since last month, and slightly down since last year.

Currently, there are 1,187 homes for sale in Sonoma County, CA, 144 of which were newly listed within the last week. Additionally, there are 193 rentals, with a range of $870 to $20K per month. Discover more Sonoma County listings for open houses, price reduction, foreclosures, recently sold, new home communities, and new home construction.

To get a feel for how many houses are going up daily, these 10 houses were all listed in the same 2-hour span of time, on the evening of April 1st, 2022.

