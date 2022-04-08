According to realtor.com, On average, homes in Sonoma County, CA sell after 47 days on the market. The trend for median days on market has gone down since last month, and slightly down since last year.

Currently, there are 1,187 homes for sale in Sonoma County, CA, 144 of which were newly listed within the last week. Additionally, there are 193 rentals, with a range of $870 to $20K per month. Discover more Sonoma County listings for open houses, price reduction, foreclosures, recently sold, new home communities, and new home construction.

To get a feel for how many houses are going up daily, these 10 houses were all listed in the same 2-hour span of time, on the evening of April 1st, 2022.

Click through our gallery above to preview the latest homes all listed on April 1st