This is a view of the entire estate.

This is a view of the 150+ Zinfandel vines currently growing.

Getting to the side of the house, one of the bedroom balconies can be seen over a garage.

This view of the estate more clearly shows the unique architecture of this hillside home.

From here, the custom hot tub and sitting areas can be more clearly seen.

This view gives an overview of the yard and a closer look at the infinity-edge pool.

The wine cellar has space for over 1,000 bottles of wine and is outfitted with a tasting bar.

Located on the second floor, this gym also opens to let fresh air inside, and is equipped with a full bath that contains a steam shower.

This suite also features sizable windows to showcase the views, a seating area, and a full bath.

This is a view of the living room as seen from the kitchen, showcasing the floor-to-ceiling windows.

This view of the kitchen as seen from the living room show the custom ceiling beams and the casual seating area at the counter.

This formal dining room opens to another balcony with a view of the hills.

The balcony that opens from the living room is outfitted with a gas firepit and a better view of the hills.

This portion of the living room opens to an outside balcony that overlooks the hills beyond.

The front drive features custom brickwork, and the focus of windows to allow light in are evident.

As evidenced by this exterior picture, the entry hall features a 23-foot ceiling, and the layout of the house is built to emphasize the outside with floor-to-ceiling walls of windows.

This 7,000+ square foot home is set on over 22 acres and contains 3 bedrooms as well as a 1 bedroom guest house. The entry hall features a 23-foot ceiling, and the layout of the house is built to emphasize the outside with floor-to-ceiling walls of windows and an outdoor covered terrace area with a fireplace along with an outdoor area for entertainment. The home is equipped with solar and a 20 KKW generator.

Inside the main house are 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half-baths, and a gym with a full bath/steam shower, 2 movie theatres, a 1,000 + bottle wine cellar, a tasting bar, and 2 offices. Also included is a fully remodeled kitchen which is open to a sizable family room with a fireplace and 2-story ceiling.

These outdoor areas include an infinity-edge pool, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a dining gazebo, and a full-size bocce court. In addition, there’s a professionally installed 1.5+ mile trail through the grounds that leads through trees, an orchard, an olive grove, and over 150 Zinfandel vines currently growing.

17489 Mallard Drive, Sonoma is listed by Tina Shone of Sotheby’s International Realty.

