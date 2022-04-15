This house sits on a large lot with RV parking, close to shopping and transportation. It does need work.

The yard is sizable, but will need work as well. This house is conveniently located on the South side of Roseland, nestled between Southwest Community Park and Bayer Neighborhood Park.

This is an as-is sale, the seller will do no repairs or provide credits. Buyer to complete any and all inspections and property investigations deemed necessary.

There is close proximity to town and the Russian river, there’s a small private yard above the house as well as privacy and forest views.

This home is currently set up as separate units throughout, but can be finished to be a single home.

This house is listed as a major fixer that needs substantial work but has some great potential.

This well- maintained home sits above the flood zone and is located just minutes to the Russian river.

Original hardwood floors were discovered in an unfinished room by the entrance, and it’s believed it may be throughout the house. More work will need to be done to this house, including drywall.

This home is just a block away from Downtown Cloverdale, and close to the local restaurants, stores and cafes. It has newer dual paned windows and both bathrooms have been remodeled.

Homebuyers may be changing the parameters of what they’re looking for in a home, as mortgage rates have just hit 5%, making the cost of a home more expensive when it comes to the monthly mortgage payments, often by $700 or more.

Far from being something just affecting Sonoma County, this rise is nationwide. Here’s the numbers for the typical home being sold in the U.S.: The median price for a home has risen from $309,200 in December 2020 to $357,300. Over that same period, interest rates rose from 2.67% to 5.08% this week. With a 10% down payment, that has pushed the monthly payment up from $1,124 to $1,742 — a 55% increase. That’s the impact higher prices together with rising rates are having on new homebuyers.

The silver lining with this increase is that many sellers have started lowering their asking prices, as they notice that many homebuyers are less enthusiastic – or able – to purchase the home at these rates. This isn’t a complete fix for many buyers, as the average borrower is now paying about 38% more than they would have for the same home a year ago on a monthly payment.

Some homebuyers have decided to stop looking completely, while others have decided to re-evaluate what they’re looking for in a home – often going smaller than originally planned, or in some cases, choosing a fixer-upper over turnkey.

One way to find a fixer-upper is to search for houses listed at far below the current median of $795,000. Here’s a look at 6 houses currently listed for less than $500,000.

Click through our gallery above to preview the latest homes listed for less than $500,000