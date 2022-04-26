With over 144 acres, a private lake is part of the property.

This indoor pool offers privacy for therapy, exercise, or relaxing.

This room takes advantage of the rock walls, and also opens up to a more private outside area.

The bathroom showcases the rock walls, wood flooring, and marble throughout.

The cut rock walls are left out for this bedroom, but the views can still be enjoyed through floor-to-ceiling doors and a private balcony.

This sitting area is set by the glass wall to allow for a better outside view.

Away from the main living room is a smaller sitting area with a casual dining area and a custom fireplace.

The chef's kitchen is spacious with high-end appliances.

The formal dining area is located behind a split log on a raised area near the living room.

This vantage point showcases more of the open floor plan and custom fireplace.

The cut stone can be found in the interior, along with custom wood flooring.

Tucked behind the stone wall and hidden down a wood-lined walkway is the front door.

This view gives a closer look at the stonework used throughout the estate.

During the day, attention is paid to clean landscaping and lines emphasized by the architecture.

In the daylight, it’s easier to notice the cut stone and stained wood used for the walls.

This is an example of how the house is meant to blend with the surroundings, modeled to appear more like a rock outcropping than a house.

From the back of the home, the house is more open with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

This exterior view of the front of the home as seen at night emphasizes the custom architecture and importance of privacy.

Located on over 144 acres, this 8,566-square-foot highly customized home has panoramic views of nature all around.

Natural materials are used to allow the house to “blend” with the environment, using golden stone, cut rock, glass, and wood for both the interior and exterior.

Located at the top of a private drive accessed from Sobre Vista Road, there are only four other parcels around it, ensuring privacy.

3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma, is listed by Peggy E. Economos and Kirk W. Economos of Compass.

Click through our gallery above to preview this artistic Sonoma estate