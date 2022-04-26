Located on over 144 acres, this 8,566-square-foot highly customized home has panoramic views of nature all around.

Natural materials are used to allow the house to “blend” with the environment, using golden stone, cut rock, glass, and wood for both the interior and exterior.

Located at the top of a private drive accessed from Sobre Vista Road, there are only four other parcels around it, ensuring privacy.

3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma, is listed by Peggy E. Economos and Kirk W. Economos of Compass.

