Sonoma estate on over 144 acres just listed for $18,000,000
Slide 1 of 18
3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma - $18,000,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 8,566 square feet. Lot size: 144.53 acres. Year built: 2006.
This exterior view of the front of the home as seen at night emphasizes the custom architecture and importance of privacy.
Slide 2 of 18
Back yard view.
From the back of the home, the house is more open with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.
Slide 3 of 18
Exterior view.
This is an example of how the house is meant to blend with the surroundings, modeled to appear more like a rock outcropping than a house.
Slide 4 of 18
Back view.
In the daylight, it’s easier to notice the cut stone and stained wood used for the walls.
Slide 5 of 18
Front drive.
During the day, attention is paid to clean landscaping and lines emphasized by the architecture.
Slide 6 of 18
Stonework detail.
This view gives a closer look at the stonework used throughout the estate.
Slide 7 of 18
Entryway.
Tucked behind the stone wall and hidden down a wood-lined walkway is the front door.
Slide 8 of 18
Living room.
The cut stone can be found in the interior, along with custom wood flooring.
Slide 9 of 18
Living room.
This vantage point showcases more of the open floor plan and custom fireplace.
Slide 10 of 18
Dining area.
The formal dining area is located behind a split log on a raised area near the living room.
Slide 11 of 18
Kitchen.
The chef's kitchen is spacious with high-end appliances.
Slide 12 of 18
Sitting area.
Away from the main living room is a smaller sitting area with a casual dining area and a custom fireplace.
Slide 13 of 18
Sitting area – outside view.
This sitting area is set by the glass wall to allow for a better outside view.
Slide 14 of 18
Bedroom.
The cut rock walls are left out for this bedroom, but the views can still be enjoyed through floor-to-ceiling doors and a private balcony.
Slide 15 of 18
Bathroom.
The bathroom showcases the rock walls, wood flooring, and marble throughout.
Slide 16 of 18
Bedroom.
This room takes advantage of the rock walls, and also opens up to a more private outside area.
Slide 17 of 18
Indoor pool.
This indoor pool offers privacy for therapy, exercise, or relaxing.
Slide 18 of 18
Private lake.
With over 144 acres, a private lake is part of the property.
Located on over 144 acres, this 8,566-square-foot highly customized home has panoramic views of nature all around.
Natural materials are used to allow the house to “blend” with the environment, using golden stone, cut rock, glass, and wood for both the interior and exterior.
Located at the top of a private drive accessed from Sobre Vista Road, there are only four other parcels around it, ensuring privacy.
3050 High Grove Lane, Sonoma, is listed by Peggy E. Economos and Kirk W. Economos of Compass.
Click through our gallery above to preview this artistic Sonoma estate