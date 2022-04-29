With the Russian river being in such close proximity, less attention is paid to the yard.

The living room uses an open floor plan, and skylights help to open the space further.

This 1935 house showcases custom tile throughout, an updated kitchen, and renovated bathroom. There are also three spacious bedrooms and a bonus room.

Just minutes from the Russian river, the backyard is set up to be a relaxing space.

This historic 1930’s house is a level, 2-parcel property on over 1/2 acres across from Del Rio Woods County Park along the Russian River with Beach access.

While the property is within close driving distance to the Russian river, Dutch Bill creek runs through the property itself.

This house has been owned by the same family for nearly 40 years. It includes 2 acres of flat, usable acreage with meadows, redwoods and gardens set along the Dutch Bill Creek.

This house has kept the original open-floor plan from 1906, keeping the interior spacious feeling.

This 1906 historic home has been recently updated and is located in The Terraces above downtown Monte Rio.

This is a view of the river from the outside deck.

The open living room features a vaulted ceiling, large windows and skylights. There’s also a gas fireplace and that opens onto a deck with river views.

This house is located at the end of a private lane off North Fitch Mountain Road. It’s just steps from the Russian River, and only two miles from downtown Healdsburg.

There has been a longtime belief that living by a river, or any body of water, has health benefits ranging from lowering blood pressure to improving quality of sleep. If a homebuyer wants to find a house to get close to a running river, Sonoma County is a good place to look.

The Russian River area consists of a string of towns running along the Russian River from Forestville to the Estuary at Jenner. Guerneville is the main town in the Russian River area of west Sonoma County, 15 miles west of Santa Rosa, 70 miles north of San Francisco. Rio Nido is its own community just east of Guerneville and just west of Korbel, and the area’s only public pool is located there.

Forestville is most convenient to the River. The Northwood golf course area is 2 – 3 miles west of Guerneville and, although technically Monte Rio, these homes are as close to Guerneville as they are to central Monte Rio.

Duncans Mills is close to the ocean and Cazadero is redwood forest, with an all-year creek running through it; in general, the most secluded homes will be found here. Jenner is located 15 miles west of Guerneville, where the Russian River meets the Pacific Ocean, and has a coastal climate with frequent morning fog. Jenner is less than a five minute drive to Goat Rock State Park Beach and 10 miles north of Bodega Bay.

What all these towns have in common is easy access to the Russian River, and usually houses within walking distance.

