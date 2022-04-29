Slide 1 of 18
2750 N. Fitch Mountain Road, Healdsburg - $729,0003
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,406 square feet. Lot size: 3,302 square feet. Year built: 1932.
This house is located at the end of a private lane off North Fitch Mountain Road. It’s just steps from the Russian River, and only two miles from downtown Healdsburg.
Living room.
The open living room features a vaulted ceiling, large windows and skylights. There’s also a gas fireplace and that opens onto a deck with river views.
Russian river.
This is a view of the river from the outside deck.
21495 Highland Terrace, Monte Rio - $475,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,052 square feet. Lot size: 3,698 square feet. Year built: 1906.
This 1906 historic home has been recently updated and is located in The Terraces above downtown Monte Rio.
Living room.
This house has kept the original open-floor plan from 1906, keeping the interior spacious feeling.
Back area.
About a couple blocks from this house is the Russian river.
6420 Bohemian Highway, Occidental - $699,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,224 square feet. Lot size: 2 acres. Year built: 1924.
This house has been owned by the same family for nearly 40 years. It includes 2 acres of flat, usable acreage with meadows, redwoods and gardens set along the Dutch Bill Creek.
Living room.
Built in 1924, the house keeps the original, open floor plan.
Dutch Bill creek.
While the property is within close driving distance to the Russian river, Dutch Bill creek runs through the property itself.
2689-2690 S Fitch Mountain Court - Healdsburg - $599,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 6,280 square feet. Lot size: 0.46 acres. Year built: 1930.
This historic 1930’s house is a level, 2-parcel property on over 1/2 acres across from Del Rio Woods County Park along the Russian River with Beach access.
Kitchen/living room area.
Listed as a project house, with 6,280 square feet there’s plenty of room for improvements.
Russian river.
River access is just steps from the property.
316 Maple Circle, Healdsburg - $600,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 square feet. Lot size: 3,899 square feet. Year built: 1969.
This smaller house is an updated and well-maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in a 55+ community.
Living room.
The interior features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and an upgraded kitchen with marble countertops.
Backyard.
Just minutes from the Russian river, the backyard is set up to be a relaxing space.
10718 Old River Road, Forestville - $649,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,714 square feet. Lot size: 7,501 square feet. Year built: 1935.
This 1935 house showcases custom tile throughout, an updated kitchen, and renovated bathroom. There are also three spacious bedrooms and a bonus room.
Living room.
The living room uses an open floor plan, and skylights help to open the space further.
Side yard.
With the Russian river being in such close proximity, less attention is paid to the yard.