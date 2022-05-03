Though a lot of work will need to be done to the structure, the lot size is 6,000 square feet – there’s room to build.

The owner of this house is the proud owner of a 1940s Bungalow.

The listing states: Close to US101, this is the worst house in a nice neighborhood. Cash only.

The kitchen has access to the yard which includes an indoor/outdoor shower as well as a temperature-controlled wine room.

This home was said to include flat, usable acreage in a relaxed park-like setting, with interior and exterior living.

Situated on an acre of prime real estate, this estate is comprised of a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath main house, a guest house with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, a detached workout room/office, swimming pool, hot tub, gardens, fruit trees, table grapes, firepit, chicken coop and an area for animals.

Sonoma County was a seller’s market in March 2022, which means that there are more people looking to buy than there are homes available. – and it looks as though April was the same.

The median sales price is up to $799,000, and over 581 homes were sold in April. According to Realtor.com, the average price per square foot is $491. Just looking at numbers that seem to constantly on the rise, many buyers may feel that they’re priced out of the market. The good news for buyers is that there are still houses for sale below the median price, while buyers looking for custom estates still have plenty of choices.

With these numbers in mind, here’s a look at both the most expensive and least expensive residential properties sold in Sonoma County in the month of April.

The most expensive: 1525 N Castle Road, Sonoma – Sold: $7,150,000

Listed by:

Gina Clyde and Charles A Lamp of Sotheby’s International Realty

Bought with:

Erin Davis of Compass

The least expensive: 2650 Victoria Drive, Santa Rosa – Sold: $368,500

Listed by:

Pat & Katie The Miller Team and Katelyn Miller Century 21 Epic.Bought with:

Non-Member 999999 – Scott Brody.

Click through our gallery above to get a look at the most and least expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in April.