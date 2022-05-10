This view shows the property as well as the mountains beyond.

This separate executive-style office with bath can also be used as a 4th bedroom.

This custom soaking bathtub can be found in the master bathroom.

The master bathroom has custom cabinets and tile.

This spacious bedroom has an outdoor sitting area.

This wine cellar is directly off to the side of the kitchen.

This view of the kitchen shows more of the custom cabinetry.

This kitchen features a sizable prep island with counter seating and premium appliances.

The casual dining area is located next to the spacious, chef-inspired kitchen.

The formal dining area takes advantage of the 24’ ceiling and walls of glass window to increase the feeling of space.

This great room contains a 24' vaulted wood ceiling and a wall of glass windows and doors that lead out to an exterior terrace.

The front doorway shows craftsman inspired architecture along with modern design elements.

The driveway leads up to the 3-car garage that includes a loft storage area.

This estate includes a small vineyard and professional landscaping around the home.

This contemporary style farmhouse features Craftsman-inspired architecture along with modern design elements. The Mayacamas and Geyser Peak can be seen from the property.

Built in 2017, this estate includes a small vineyard, 3 bedrooms and a home office with a full bath. This single-level house has a great room with a 24-foot vaulted wood ceiling and a wall of glass windows and doors that lead out to an exterior terrace, outdoor dining lanai, a firepit and a covered lounging porch.

Inside the house, there’s a spacious chef-inspired kitchen that features a sizable prep island with counter seating, premium appliances, a kitchen office, a walk-in pantry and a large wine cellar.

The family room includes a linear gas fireplace, floating hearth, stone surround and custom cabinetry. In addition, there’s extra space to be found in the 3-car garage that includes a loft storage area.

21565 Geyser Vista Lane, Geyserville, is listed by Sheryl Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Click through our gallery above to preview this custom Kenwood estate