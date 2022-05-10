This contemporary style farmhouse features Craftsman-inspired architecture along with modern design elements. The Mayacamas and Geyser Peak can be seen from the property.

Built in 2017, this estate includes a small vineyard, 3 bedrooms and a home office with a full bath. This single-level house has a great room with a 24-foot vaulted wood ceiling and a wall of glass windows and doors that lead out to an exterior terrace, outdoor dining lanai, a firepit and a covered lounging porch.

Inside the house, there’s a spacious chef-inspired kitchen that features a sizable prep island with counter seating, premium appliances, a kitchen office, a walk-in pantry and a large wine cellar.

The family room includes a linear gas fireplace, floating hearth, stone surround and custom cabinetry.  In addition, there’s extra space to be found in the 3-car garage that includes a loft storage area.

21565 Geyser Vista Lane, Geyserville, is listed by Sheryl Morgensen and Jessica Wynne of Sotheby’s International Realty.

