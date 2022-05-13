Slide 1 of 18 7796 Lynch Road, Sebastopol - $749,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 square feet. Lot size: 0.67 acres. Year built: 1953. According to the listing this house has easy access to Highway 116 and downtown Sebastopol

Slide 2 of 18 Kitchen. This original kitchen can be easily upgraded.

Slide 3 of 18 Backyard. The listing for this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is that it is affordable and workable for first time home buyers.

Slide 4 of 18 1646 Lauren Drive, Petaluma - $750,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,882 square feet. Lot size: 6,181 square feet. Year built: 1968. This single-level home comes with a newer furnace, hot water heater, ducting, driveway, and a new roof which was installed at the beginning of this year.

Slide 5 of 18 Entryway. The entryway offers quick access to the living room, family room and dining room.

Slide 6 of 18 Backyard. The backyard patio area showcases an established landscaped backyard with a water feature.

Slide 7 of 18 3517 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa - $739,000 5 beds, 4 baths, 1,967 square feet. Lot size: 7,000 square feet. Year built: 1955. This large house has many updates including solar to power the 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Slide 8 of 18 Kitchen. This spacious kitchen is recently updated and includes a sizable prep island and custom wood shelving.

Slide 9 of 18 Backyard. The backyard has landscaping that helps the space feel private.

Slide 10 of 18 4988 Underwood Drive, Santa Rosa - $735,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,400 square feet. Lot size: 6,120 square feet. Year built: 1972. This single-story house in Rincon Valley is 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, recently updated and close to schools and parks.

Slide 11 of 18 Kitchen. The kitchen has been fully redone and the travertine flooring, and recessed lighting can be seen.

Slide 12 of 18 Backyard. This patio shows that the backyard is part of a private and well-landscaped lot.

Slide 13 of 18 129 Wooded Glen Court, Windsor - $739,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,633 square feet. Lot size: 7,139 square feet. Year built: 1992. This house is located on a private cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, a sizable yard, and a living room with vaulted ceilings.

Slide 14 of 18 Living room. The vaulted ceiling is clearly seen in the living room, where it frames the entryway to upstairs.

Slide 15 of 18 Backyard. The spacious back yard contains mature oak trees.

Slide 16 of 18 1441 Baywood Drive, Petaluma - $739,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,092 square feet. Lot size: 5,998 square feet. Year built: 1969. Some of the updates on this home include all new windows, new carpet, new roof and gutters, new paint inside and out, canned lighting in the kitchen and living room, and a new garage door.

Slide 17 of 18 Living room. The kitchen can be easily accessed from the living room. The kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets and granite counter tops.