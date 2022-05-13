Since last year, Sonoma County has remained a seller’s market, which means prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster.

The median price for homes sold in April was $750,290. The difference in prices since April 2021 is  +$60,315.
While it’s sometimes stated that the inventory of houses is low, the number of homes for sale has risen over 10% over last month. Here’s a look at homes recently listed in the $750,290 range.

