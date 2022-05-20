Slide 1 of 18 1210 Jacky Drive, Santa Rosa - $2,590/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. This is a recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom separate home with an attached garage, interior GE laundry and new stainless steel appliances.

Living room. This house has been recently remodeled, so the carpet and paint are all new.

Backyard. An expansive deck in the large wrap-around backyard expands the living area. This Bennett Valley home is only a street away from Whole Foods and a few blocks from schools.

21690 Broadway, Sonoma - $2,400/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 square feet. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level home is located in Eastside Sonoma. It includes a spacious backyard with views of the surrounding hills.

Living room. This living room shows the wood flooring throughout the house.

Kitchen. In addition to a full kitchen, the house includes a washer, dryer and extra storage or office space.

4590 Bodega Avenue, Petaluma - $2,750/month 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,200 square feet. This 2 bedroom 1 bath house is close to town, and has dual paned windows, newer paint, a refrigerator, inside utility room, and a storage shed.

Kitchen. The kitchen also contains a range stove with the included refrigerator.

Backyard. In addition to the outside space, this home is on well water, so there's no water or sewer bill.

1016 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park - $2,200/month 2 beds, 1.5 bath, 1,138 square feet. This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome, with recent upgrades.

Living room. The townhome has been completely remodeled, so the interior is immaculate.

Kitchen. The kitchen contains all new appliances, a new backsplash, and new counters.

326 Jesse Street, Sebastopol - $3,000/month 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,884 square feet. This house for rent is part of a split-level house with stairway access.

Kitchen. This house has a recently upgraded bathroom and kitchen, both with new paint.

Backyard. There's a big garden area in the backyard.

2258 Mesquite Drive, Santa Rosa - $2,595/month 2 beds, 2.5 bath, 1,200 square feet This Bennet Valley townhouse is a 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit that has a separate dining and living room.

Living room. Built in 1981, this townhouse has been well-maintained.