Sonoma County continues to be an expensive place to live with housing costs among the highest in the nation. However, homeownership rates are higher in Sonoma County than in California as a whole, with 62.4% of homes owner-occupied, as compared with a statewide rate of 57.4%

But, because of the high cost of housing, many residents in Sonoma County are renters. Currently, the median rent in Sonoma County is $2,659/month. That’s $1,190 above the national average rent of $1,469.

Click through our gallery above to preview the latest homes for rent around $2,600/month in Sonoma County

 