Slide 1 of 28 17085-17024 Bodega Lane, Bodega - $1,100,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,515 square feet. Lot size: 1.14 acres. Year built: 1880. This aerial view of the property shows the parcels, Potter Schoolhouse which was featured in the Hitchcock movie The Birds, and the St. Teresa of Avila Church which was a favorite subject for photographer Ansel Adams.

Slide 2 of 28 Side of house. The side of the house had a flat façade where it’s facing the street, making it look larger on the exterior.

Slide 3 of 28 Aerial view of the rear. This view of the yard shows how it’s organized, with a hot tub tucked on one side.

Slide 4 of 28 Front. The front entrance to the house has a stairway with wide steps leading to the front door.

Slide 5 of 28 Side of house. A more current addition to this 1800s house is a freestanding hot tub.

Slide 6 of 28 Side of house. A different view of the freestanding hot tub.

Slide 7 of 28 Detached garage/studio. This detached unit is fully sheet rocked and insulated. It also offers a clear view of the St. Teresa of Avila Church

Slide 8 of 28 Detached garage/studio. This unit also has 220 amp service.

Slide 9 of 28 Detached garage/studio. This unit also has newer windows, garage door, box drainage and French doors that lead to a permitted future view deck.

Slide 10 of 28 Office. This separate office/studio area is attached to the main house.

Slide 11 of 28 Office. A different vantage point of the office/studio area.

Slide 12 of 28 View of house from the street. Though this is not the front of the home, the façade is what’s facing the street.

Slide 13 of 28 Dining room/living room. Both the dining area and the living room occupy the same space to take advantage of the heating.

Slide 14 of 28 Dining room/living room. Another view of the dining area and the living room.

Slide 15 of 28 Dining room/living room. Another view of the dining area and the living room.

Slide 16 of 28 Dining room/living room. Another view of the dining area and the living room.

Slide 17 of 28 Dining room/living room. Another view of the dining area and the living room.

Slide 18 of 28 Breakfast nook. This more casual dining area/breakfast nook is located next to the kitchen.

Slide 19 of 28 Breakfast nook. Another view of the casual dining area/breakfast nook.

Slide 20 of 28 Master bedroom. The main bedroom is located on the second floor and features generous windows to allow natural light in.

Slide 21 of 28 Master bedroom. Another view of the main bedroom.

Slide 22 of 28 Kitchen. The spacious kitchen retains the look and feel of the 1800s architecture.

Slide 23 of 28 Kitchen. A closer look at the kitchen area.

Slide 24 of 28 Kitchen. Another view of the kitchen shows that it contains modern appliances.

Slide 25 of 28 Entryway/laundry area. The entryway is built like a mudroom/laundry room.

Slide 26 of 28 View from the entryway. This view from the front door shows that the kitchen is directly across from the entry area.

Slide 27 of 28 Bathroom. The bathroom features old-fashioned fixtures like a clawfoot bathtub.