This historical 1880s Italianate Victorian is located in Bodega. Set on 1.15 Acres, this home includes 2 parcels of land and is adjacent to the Potter schoolhouse from Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “The Birds” as well as the St. Teresa of Avila Church, a favorite subject of photographer Ansel Adams.

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath house includes a separate office/studio area, and a detached garage/studio space. The home has undergone numerous improvements including expansion, foundation, furnace, septic, tankless hot water heater, windows, Morso wood stove, 20 KW Kohler generator, underground gas line for propane fire pit (capped and ready), an upgraded 250-gallon propane tank and a newer hot tub.

The detached garage/studio unit has 220-amp service and is fully sheetrocked and insulated. This unit also has newer windows, garage door, box drainage and French doors that lead to a permitted future view deck. The house is connected to city water.

This home is close enough to walk to the town where there is a general store, post office, fire station, coffee shop and art galleries.

17085-17024 Bodega Lane, Bodega, is listed by David Gowan of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty

