This view gives a good view of the rear of the home and the backyard layout.

The backyard features tiered landscaping leading down to the pizza oven and pool.

When approaching the house from the side, the turret can be more completely viewed.

The primary bathroom contains an oversized jetted bathtub.

The primary bathroom has custom tilework and sizable bathroom that includes a double shower.

Home office with exceptional views and plenty of room for files or storage.

This staircase showcases the clean woodwork found throughout the house.

The media room has a movie screen and full sound system.

This balcony provides an area to practice.

This fining room features custom ceiling beams and French doors leading to the balcony.

This casual dining area takes advantage of the architecture of the turret.

This upstairs patio provides panoramic views of Sonoma Valley.

Another extra for the kitchen is copper hood over the granite island.

The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf range and high-end appliances.

The tiered brass chandeliers can be found in the formal dining room.

Some of the features include master stonework, mahogany panels, and custom woodwork.

There’s a 22-foot-tall entryway that overlooks a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen, while oversized picture windows show panoramic views. The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf range and copper hood over a granite island. Upstairs the primary suite has a sizable bathroom that includes a double shower and an oversized bathtub.

The lower level offers room for entertaining with a home theater, full bar, two bedrooms, and a bonus room. The backyard patio features a brick pizza oven and overlooks a resort-style pool with a slide.

7200 Grove Court, Sonoma, is listed by Lani Gullotta and Beth Reilly of Corcoran Global Living.

