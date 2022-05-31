The 11-acre Sky Palace estate, located at the top of Sonoma Mountain, features 270-degree views and architecture inspired by Jack London’s Wolf House.
The 5660-square-foot home includes master stonework, mahogany panels, custom woodwork, cathedral ceilings, and tiered brass chandeliers.
There’s a 22-foot-tall entryway that overlooks a formal dining room and gourmet kitchen, while oversized picture windows show panoramic views. The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf range and copper hood over a granite island. Upstairs the primary suite has a sizable bathroom that includes a double shower and an oversized bathtub.
The lower level offers room for entertaining with a home theater, full bar, two bedrooms, and a bonus room. The backyard patio features a brick pizza oven and overlooks a resort-style pool with a slide.
7200 Grove Court, Sonoma, is listed by Lani Gullotta and Beth Reilly of Corcoran Global Living.
Click through our gallery above to preview this Sky Palace Sonoma estate