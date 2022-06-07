At 9,750 square feet, there’s room for the assorted variety of trees along with areas to entertain.

The grounds around the yard have olive trees, grasses, cactus, fruit trees, and flowers.

Even the small room where the home office is located utilizes the high ceilings to make the space feel larger.

This loft is currently used as a media room.

This additional bedroom has a fully remodeled bathroom with a double vanity and marble tile.

Oversized windows are used to make the bedroom feel more spacious and frosting on parts of the windows allows natural light in while ensuring a measure of privacy.

This is a clear view of the open floor plan.

The dining area overlooks both the great room, kitchen, and spiral staircase which leads to a loft.

From this view, the glass door leading to the outside patio can be clearly seen.

From this view the oversized glass doors which lead to a covered dining area can be seen.

This room is sizable enough for entertaining and showcases the custom cement flooring.

The high ceilings are evident in the entryway.

This estate has been converted from a metal working studio into a residence and has been updated to include entertaining spaces with custom lighting as well as walls of glass to allow natural light in.

This Sonoma property has been converted from a metal-working studio into a residence, and in the listing, it’s referred to as “…from foundry to fine art.” Though the architecture was meant originally for a workspace, it’s been updated instead to include entertaining spaces with custom lighting, walls of glass to allow natural light in, custom concrete flooring and metal beams across high ceilings.

The newly designed kitchen that includes custom cabinetry, a Wolf oven, a Subzero fridge, a metal hood and stone countertops. The great room includes oversized glass doors which lead to a covered dining area, a patio for ping-pong, and an outdoor fireplace.

There are designer details and high-end finishes throughout this home, which include Venetian plaster walls, fixtures by Le Klint & Louis Poulsen and a roll-down metal door. The spiral staircase leads to a loft, which is currently used as a media room. The primary en suite bedroom features a custom fireplace, a new walk-in closet and a freshly remodeled spa-like bath.

There is an additional bedroom that has a fully remodeled bathroom with a double vanity and marble tile. There’s also a detached room with another full bathroom. The grounds have olive trees, grasses, cactus, fruit trees and flowers.

196 1st Street E, Sonoma, is listed by Heather B Hanlon of Compass.

