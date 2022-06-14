Slide 1 of 19 38660 S Highway 1, Gualala - $1,495,000 1,122 square feet. Lot size: 0.61 acres.

Slide 2 of 19 Entrance. The front of the gift shop looks like a cottage, with the landscaped shrubbery in the front acting as the signage.

Slide 3 of 19 Interior of gift shop. Inside the shop are accessories for houseplants, decoration, and outdoor garden use.

Slide 4 of 19 Interior of gift shop. Many of the garden accessories are sold as gifts, as well.

Slide 5 of 19 Interior of gift shop. Besides pots and other accessories, seeds are sold.

Slide 6 of 19 Interior of gift shop. Bags, cards, and interior decorations are available.

Slide 7 of 19 Interior of gift shop. Another view of the inside of the gift shop.

Slide 8 of 19 Outdoor nursery. Near the gift shop is the nursery area where a number of different plants can be found for sale.

Slide 9 of 19 Outdoor nursery. Most plants needed for landscaping are offered.

Slide 10 of 19 Outdoor nursery. This viewpoint illustrates the variety of plants available.

Slide 11 of 19 Outdoor nursery. There’s a section devoted to decorative flowers.

Slide 12 of 19 Outdoor nursery. There are shrubs and young trees offered as well.

Slide 13 of 19 Aerial view of the Outdoor nursery. An aerial view of the nursery illustrates how sizable it is.

Slide 14 of 19 Metal garden animals. The gift shop and nursery blend in this eclectic offering of life-size metal wildlife sculptures.

Slide 15 of 19 Metal garden dinosaur. Dinosaurs are also offered.

Slide 16 of 19 Metal garden chicken. This metal garden chicken is larger than real life.

Slide 17 of 19 Aerial view of the metal garden sculptures. This is an overview of the metal animal sculptures.

Slide 18 of 19 Outdoor storage sheds. There are two large sheds to store supplies and stock like fertilizer and soil.