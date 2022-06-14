The Gualala Nursery & Trading Co. is a unique commercial business opportunity in the Mendocino County coastal community of Gualala. This business is a landscape service provider, gift shop, and nursery supply store that has been under the same ownership for nearly 35 years.

The real estate includes a gift shop cottage, several storage sheds, and outbuildings on two parcels totaling approximately .61 acres. One parcel can be a potential future residential site or be used for business expansion. The business includes a successful landscape maintenance service, gift shop and nursery supply.

38660 S Highway 1, Gualala is listed by Kevin McDonald and Kathleen Ball of Sotheby’s International Realty – Wine Country – Sonoma Brokerage.

Photo credit: Bill Oxford Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

