Slide 1 of 20 40030 Old Stage Road, Gualala - $635,000 2 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 0.37 acres. Year built: N/A.This house includes newly installed bamboo floors and new wooden interior steps. The garage has additional storage/workshop areas.

Slide 2 of 20 Living room. The living room showcases the new bamboo flooring and a wooden beamed ceiling.

Slide 3 of 20 Kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances and custom tilework.

Slide 4 of 20 Back patio. In addition to the view of redwoods, the back patio is outfitted with a greenhouse.

Slide 5 of 20 38301 S Highway 1, Gualala - $889,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,700 square feet. Lot size: 1.09 acres. Year built: N/A. This home is in an established neighborhood and has access to the town public sewer district and water services.

Slide 6 of 20 Living room. The living room has the original wood-burning fireplace.

Slide 7 of 20 Garage. There’s extra room for hobbyists with a spacious garage/workspace.

Slide 8 of 20 Yard. Instead of a yard around the home, there’s over an acre of redwoods.

Slide 9 of 20 38321 Ocean Ridge Drive, Gualala - $480,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,428 square feet. Lot size: .38 acres. Year built: 1986. This home sits at the back of up to 11+ acres of community recreation land that connects to an additional 10 acres of County park property (Bower Park).

Slide 10 of 20 Entry. The downstairs has plenty of custom woodwork on the floors, walls, and ceilings. There are three bedrooms included on this main level.

Slide 11 of 20 Kitchen. There’s an open living space on the second floor with bath, kitchen, living room and outdoor deck.

Slide 12 of 20 Yard. Instead of a landscaped yard, this house is near 11+ acres of community recreation land.

Slide 13 of 20 45210 Seaside School Road, Gualala - $750,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 2,449 square feet. Lot size: 11.25 acres. Year built: 2009. This 11.25 acre property has this custom built 2,449 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home with 2 car garage, workshop, and several outbuildings.

Slide 14 of 20 Living room. The spacious living room shows the open floor plan.

Slide 15 of 20 Kitchen. The kitchen has a lot of storage and newer appliances.

Slide 16 of 20 Back of the house. This spacious house is listed as full-time living or an investment, short-term vacation rental income property.

Slide 17 of 20 43901 Iversen Rd, Gualala - $949,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 3,231 square feet. Lot size: 10 acres. Year built: N/A. This vintage, stucco home is situated within 10 acres of nearly level land.

Slide 18 of 20 Front door. The original, custom carved front door is still in place.

Slide 19 of 20 Living room. Original cabinetry still adorns the front living room.