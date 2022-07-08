The median home price in Santa Rosa for May was $760,000, which is a 12.7% increase over last year. The good news for home buyers is that California real estate prices are “normalizing,” which means that while inventory is still scarce, the chance that a buyer will be outbid by an offer for over the asking price isn’t as likely as it was earlier in the year.

In June, the median sold price of homes is Santa Rosa was $684,684 when based on all the homes sold in the past 12 months. While this was still a +$45,684 difference in sold sales prices since June 2021, it’s still $75,316 less than the median asking price in May.

Take a look at what’s currently listed in Santa Rosa for even less, at $650,000 or lower.

