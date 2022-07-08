This yard is spacious and meant to be especially low-maintenance.

This house has had the same owners for over 21 years, and they have remodeled the bathroom as well as the kitchen, and upgraded to dual-paned windows throughout.

The backyard is low maintenance with a lawn and raised planter beds that aren’t currently growing.

When entering the house, the stairs to the second story are easily accessed, with the kitchen being immediately behind them.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is centrally located in Santa Rosa, and there’s an attached one car garage.

All bedrooms are filled with boxed items, and most of the flooring throughout is down to the subfloors.

This house also needs a lot of repairs. In the backyard, especially where the pool has been dug out, but the hole remains.

Best for a buyer looking to add their own sweat equity: this property is a major fixer. There will be many items both inside and out that will need to be moved.

The living room is spacious with wood flooring and two large windows to let natural light in.

Located in the adult community of Oakmont, this house has what is called an expanded ‘Manzanita’ floor plan. This model features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office.

The median home price in Santa Rosa for May was $760,000, which is a 12.7% increase over last year. The good news for home buyers is that California real estate prices are “normalizing,” which means that while inventory is still scarce, the chance that a buyer will be outbid by an offer for over the asking price isn’t as likely as it was earlier in the year.

In June, the median sold price of homes is Santa Rosa was $684,684 when based on all the homes sold in the past 12 months. While this was still a +$45,684 difference in sold sales prices since June 2021, it’s still $75,316 less than the median asking price in May.

Take a look at what’s currently listed in Santa Rosa for even less, at $650,000 or lower.

