404 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa - $549,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,401 square feet. Lot size: 3,149 square feet. Year built: 1979.
Located in the adult community of Oakmont, this house has what is called an expanded ‘Manzanita’ floor plan. This model features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office.
Living room.
The living room is spacious with wood flooring and two large windows to let natural light in.
Backyard.
The open back yard is meant to be low maintenance.
1429 Nighthawk Place, Santa Rosa - $649,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 892 square feet. Lot size: 3,620 square feet. Year built: 1996.
This Rincon Valley house is located near the Austin Creek school, assorted shopping areas, and restaurants.
Living room.
This compact living room has a sizable gas fireplace.
Backyard.
The spacious backyard has space for upgrades.
1850 W 3rd Street, Santa Rosa - $510,000
5 beds, 2 baths, 1,791 square feet. Lot size: 9,901 square feet. Year built: 1976.
Best for a buyer looking to add their own sweat equity: this property is a major fixer. There will be many items both inside and out that will need to be moved.
Front of home.
This house also needs a lot of repairs. In the backyard, especially where the pool has been dug out, but the hole remains.
Front of home.
All bedrooms are filled with boxed items, and most of the flooring throughout is down to the subfloors.
620 Frazier Avenue, Santa Rosa - $620,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,136 square feet. Lot size: 2,614 square feet. Year built: 1994.
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is centrally located in Santa Rosa, and there’s an attached one car garage.
Front entryway.
When entering the house, the stairs to the second story are easily accessed, with the kitchen being immediately behind them.
Kitchen.
This kitchen is compact but usable, with a custom tile backsplash.
2329 Providence Court, Santa Rosa - $639,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,395 square feet. Lot size: 5,689 square feet. Year built: 1993.
This house is located in Northwest Santa Rosa in the Greenwich Estates neighborhood.
Living room.
The living room has a raised ceiling, giving the room a more open, spacious feeling.
Backyard.
The backyard is low maintenance with a lawn and raised planter beds that aren’t currently growing.
478 Myrtlewood Drive, Santa Rosa - $569,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Year built: 1964.
This house has had the same owners for over 21 years, and they have remodeled the bathroom as well as the kitchen, and upgraded to dual-paned windows throughout.
Living room.
The living room is spacious and has newly installed laminate flooring.
Backyard.
This yard is spacious and meant to be especially low-maintenance.