This aerial view gives a good overview of how this estate is planned out.

Though the smallest of the living areas, this cottage has its own private patio.

This is the studio-sized cottage on the property.

The kitchen in this unit is small, but workable.

This is the sizable living room in the third unit.

This is the third full living unit on the property. It’s a small, full house.

There are raised planter beds for vegetables.

The yard has plenty of room for entertaining.

This eating area is placed in the upper turret and can be used as a breakfast nook, dining area, or reading room.

This is one of the three upper unit bedrooms, with ample windows to allow natural lighting in.

The kitchen has been updated with the same lighting and newer appliances.

This upstairs living room space has modern recessed lighting and a fireplace.

The front entrance to this upper unit features the same wooden flooring as the downstairs unit and has a small den area set up.

This stairway leads to the front entrance of the upper living unit of the home.

The primary bedroom on the bottom floor is spacious with new flooring and a view of the main street outside.

The formal dining room is cozy in size with a chandelier accent.

Though the house is vintage, this kitchen is sizable with upgraded cabinets and flooring.

This view of the living room side table illustrates the extra space.

Entering the main house, the wood flooring is well-preserved and the walls have been freshly painted.

The outside of this house is well-maintained, and the vintage architecture includes a custom turret.

This recently listed estate in Healdsburg offers a unique opportunity to own four separate residences all under one address.

The main house contains two living spaces, with the lower floor containing a four-bedroom, two-bath residence, and the upper level containing a three-bedroom, tw0-bath unit.

The other two dwellings are in the rear of the property and consist of a separate three-bedroom, two-bath house and a small studio cottage with a private yard.

The main residence was built 1908 and includes a sizeable backyard that contains two patios and mature fruit trees.

515 Tucker St., Healdsburg is listed by Ann Amtower and Kate Gomes of Compass

