This recently listed estate in Healdsburg offers a unique opportunity to own four separate residences all under one address.

The main house contains two living spaces, with the lower floor containing a four-bedroom, two-bath residence, and the upper level containing a three-bedroom, tw0-bath unit.

The other two dwellings are in the rear of the property and consist of a separate three-bedroom, two-bath house and a small studio cottage with a private yard.

The main residence was built 1908 and includes a sizeable backyard that contains two patios and mature fruit trees.

 

515 Tucker St., Healdsburg is listed by Ann Amtower and Kate Gomes of Compass

