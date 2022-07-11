Unique Healdsburg estate just listed for $3,479,000
515 Tucker St, Healdsburg - $3,479,000
10 beds, 7 baths, 5,000 square feet. Lot size: .50 acres. Year built: 1908.
The outside of this house is well-maintained, and the vintage architecture includes a custom turret.
Front porch.
The front porch area retains the original brickwork design.
Entryway.
Entering the main house, the wood flooring is well-preserved and the walls have been freshly painted.
Living room.
This view of the living room side table illustrates the extra space.
Living room.
Kitchen.
Though the house is vintage, this kitchen is sizable with upgraded cabinets and flooring.
Dining room.
The formal dining room is cozy in size with a chandelier accent.
Primary bedroom.
The primary bedroom on the bottom floor is spacious with new flooring and a view of the main street outside.
Entrance to the upper unit.
This stairway leads to the front entrance of the upper living unit of the home.
Entryway.
The front entrance to this upper unit features the same wooden flooring as the downstairs unit and has a small den area set up.
Living room.
This upstairs living room space has modern recessed lighting and a fireplace.
Kitchen.
The kitchen has been updated with the same lighting and newer appliances.
Bedroom.
This is one of the three upper unit bedrooms, with ample windows to allow natural lighting in.
Turret seating area.
This eating area is placed in the upper turret and can be used as a breakfast nook, dining area, or reading room.
Backyard.
The yard has plenty of room for entertaining.
Backyard.
There are raised planter beds for vegetables.
3rd living unit.
This is the third full living unit on the property. It’s a small, full house.
Living room.
This is the sizable living room in the third unit.
Kitchen.
The kitchen in this unit is small, but workable.
4th unit/Cottage.
This is the studio-sized cottage on the property.
4th unit/Cottage.
Though the smallest of the living areas, this cottage has its own private patio.
Aerial view.
This aerial view gives a good overview of how this estate is planned out.
This recently listed estate in Healdsburg offers a unique opportunity to own four separate residences all under one address.
The main house contains two living spaces, with the lower floor containing a four-bedroom, two-bath residence, and the upper level containing a three-bedroom, tw0-bath unit.
The other two dwellings are in the rear of the property and consist of a separate three-bedroom, two-bath house and a small studio cottage with a private yard.
The main residence was built 1908 and includes a sizeable backyard that contains two patios and mature fruit trees.
515 Tucker St., Healdsburg is listed by Ann Amtower and Kate Gomes of Compass
