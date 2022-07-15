This rear deck is surrounded by the redwoods and is set up for either relaxing or entertaining.

The recessed lighting over the fireplace creates an area to showcase artwork or collectibles.

This unconventional patio area is shaded by the tilt of the wall next to it and uses landscaping rock instead of conventional decking.

This casual sitting area illustrates how close this home is to the ocean.

The living room features high, wooden beams, skylights and a wall of windows offering unobstructed views of the landscape outside.

Though built in 1970, this home has already been fully renovated.

This room showcases an airy, open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of windows to allow natural light in.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home is close to the beach as well as the local town with access to a swimming pool, playgrounds and picnic area.

This open deck offers an area right in the redwoods to relax or entertain.

Plentiful windows and skylights take advantage of views of both the redwoods and the ocean.

This unique house is located on a hillside and has views of the ocean.

This house is a unique find, designed by the artist William Turnbull with an addition by architect/artist Obie Bowman and a courtyard designed by artist Fiona O'Neil.

The pandemic changed the housing market, with more people leaving cities as remote work became the norm. Many homebuyers wanted more space, better scenery, and a more vacation-like setting. This created a higher demand for homes in more remote, rural areas and sent home prices soaring in areas that were traditionally more affordable.

One of the areas that had a 58% rise in home values was The Sea Ranch. This small community in Sonoma County is remote, features unique architecture, and walking trails that often lead down to the ocean.

While the prices in the Bay Area, overall, have started to “normalize”, they’re still impacted by mortgage rates that have risen by almost 53% when homebuyers calculate how much home they can afford. The benefit of a more careful approach to buying means homes are staying on the market longer, and homebuyers probably won’t be instantly outbid.

The Sea Ranch is still high on the list for many homebuyers, so it’s always a good idea to take a look at what’s available.

