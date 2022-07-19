Slide 1 of 24 973 Country Club Lane, Sonoma - $4,998,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,800 square feet. Lot size: 2.60 acres. Year built: 1990. With over 4,800 square feet of interior space and over 2 acres of land, this house gives a feeling of privacy while located only a few miles from downtown Sonoma.

Slide 2 of 24 Front entrance. The oversized front door is glass up to the roofline.

Slide 3 of 24 Front entryway. The open floor plan is accentuated by the natural lighting the glass front door allows in.

Slide 4 of 24 Foyer. The casual front foyer area has custom recessed lighting and access to the backyard.

Slide 5 of 24 Formal living room. Directly to the side of the foyer is the formal living room, with an oversized fireplace and custom wet bar.

Slide 6 of 24 Wet bar. The wet bar is equipped with alcohol storage, a sink, and glasses.

Slide 7 of 24 Wet bar. A closer look at the wet bar in the formal living room.

Slide 8 of 24 Kitchen. This open kitchen has been recently updated and has high-end appliances.

Slide 9 of 24 Kitchen. This custom sink with recessed lighting is one of the updates found in the kitchen.

Slide 10 of 24 Casual dining area. The casual dining area is right next to the countertop seating in the kitchen.

Slide 11 of 24 Formal dining room. The formal dining room can comfortably seat 6 people and has custom lighting accents.

Slide 12 of 24 Master suite. The master suite is sizable and includes a sitting area, fireplace, a sliding door to the yard, and a walk-in closet.

Slide 13 of 24 Closet – master suite. This walk-in closet has room to hold a wardrobe for every season.

Slide 14 of 24 Guest room. The guest room features direct access to the yard.

Slide 15 of 24 Guest room – sliding French doors. These glass-paned sliding doors create a feeling of being in the outdoors when left uncovered.

Slide 16 of 24 Bathroom – guest room. This sizable bathroom has dual sinks and a full bathtub.

Slide 17 of 24 Guest room. This guest room is smaller than the others, but still has a door to the yard.

Slide 18 of 24 Den/office. This well-appointed, custom den can be used as a working office, or a traditional library.

Slide 19 of 24 Garage. This exterior view of the garage shows that there’s possibly room for more than just vehicles.

Slide 20 of 24 Garage. This three-car garage is comprised of two carports and one area for a solo vehicle.

Slide 21 of 24 Guest room. In addition to being another guest bedroom, this sizable living space off in the garage area can be repurposed to work as a guest house or a workshop, as needed.

Slide 22 of 24 Guest room – sitting room. As shown by this sitting room, this guest room is fully outfitted for long-term guests.

Slide 23 of 24 Backyard - aerial view. This aerial view of the backyard illustrates how much space there is for entertaining.