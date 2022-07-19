Sitting on over 2 acres, this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home allows easy access to the yard through every room in the house.

For inside gatherings, there’s a main living room area featuring a large fireplace and custom bar area and a casual dining area. There’s also a formal dining area closer to the recently updated kitchen area, which features an open floor plan and island set up for dining, as well.

There’s a three-car garage with two carports and a spacious yard with a pool that includes a built-in spa. The property is to be sold with 977 Country Club Lane, a 1.6-acre parcel  listed for $998,000.

973 Country Club Lane, Sonoma is listed by Duncan C. Wheeler of Compass

