This custom estate in Santa Rosa is in the private gated community of Shiloh Estates and occupies 10.5 acres with panoramic views all around the house.

The interior of the house is over 6,900 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a home gym and a home office. There are French doors that lead out from the interior to custom outside patios.

The yard contains multiple terraces for outdoor dining and relaxing, a fire pit, a bocce ball court and an infinity pool with a built-in spa and waterfall edge.

790 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty.

