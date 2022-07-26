Santa Rosa estate on over 10.51 acres just listed for $7,000,000
Slide 1 of 22
790 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa - $6,895,000
5 beds, 7 baths, 6,905 square feet. Lot size: 10.51 acres. Year built: 2010.
This is a view of the rear of the house, as it gives a clearer look at what can be expected both inside and outside the house, with patios for entertaining in the yard and windows at every room to take advantage of the view.
Slide 2 of 22
Front of estate.
At the front of the house, the custom front doors and rockwork are noticeable.
Slide 3 of 22
Entryway.
The custom front doors can be seen in the inside entryway, along with the wood flooring and custom recessed ceiling.
Slide 4 of 22
Entryway.
Looking toward the living room area from the entryway, the panoramic view of the surrounding area can be appreciated.
Slide 5 of 22
Living room.
The living room is spacious with a ceiling that covers both floors, and three glass access doors to the backyard.
Slide 6 of 22
Living room.
Because of the amount of space, the living room is spaced out into smaller, more intimate seating areas.
Slide 7 of 22
Living room.
There’s a gas-insert fireplace with custom stonework.
Slide 8 of 22
Living room.
An overview of the living room highlights the upstairs gallery and custom staircase.
Slide 9 of 22
Kitchen.
The estate has a professional chef's kitchen with custom prep islands.
Slide 10 of 22
Kitchen.
There’s a casual dining area at the counter.
Slide 11 of 22
Dining room.
The formal dining area has seating for 8 and a custom chandelier.
Slide 12 of 22
Wine cellar.
There’s a climate-controlled wine cellar.
Slide 13 of 22
Den.
The den has an exposed beam ceiling, fireplace, and seating area.
Slide 14 of 22
Primary suite.
Located upstairs, the primary suite features wood flooring, a fireplace, a seating area, large windows, and glass French doors leading out to a patio.
Slide 15 of 22
Primary bathroom.
The main bathroom features custom tilework and a spacious soaking tub.
Slide 16 of 22
Home gym.
There’s a fully equipped home gym.
Slide 17 of 22
Home gym.
The gym has direct access to an outdoor patio.
Slide 18 of 22
Outdoor patio.
One of the many outdoor entertaining/relaxing areas.
Slide 19 of 22
Outdoor dining area.
The backyard is equipped with an outdoor kitchen, and there are areas set up to enjoy dining al fresco.
Slide 20 of 22
Pool.
This infinity pool has a waterfall feature and a built-in spa.
Slide 21 of 22
Bocce ball court.
There’s a regulation-sized bocce ball court.
Slide 22 of 22
Aerial view.
The house is surrounded by nature on all sides.
This custom estate in Santa Rosa is in the private gated community of Shiloh Estates and occupies 10.5 acres with panoramic views all around the house.
The interior of the house is over 6,900 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a home gym and a home office. There are French doors that lead out from the interior to custom outside patios.
The yard contains multiple terraces for outdoor dining and relaxing, a fire pit, a bocce ball court and an infinity pool with a built-in spa and waterfall edge.
790 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Click through our gallery above to preview this Santa Rosa estate on over 10 acres