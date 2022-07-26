The house is surrounded by nature on all sides.

This infinity pool has a waterfall feature and a built-in spa.

The backyard is equipped with an outdoor kitchen, and there are areas set up to enjoy dining al fresco.

One of the many outdoor entertaining/relaxing areas.

The gym has direct access to an outdoor patio.

Located upstairs, the primary suite features wood flooring, a fireplace, a seating area, large windows, and glass French doors leading out to a patio.

The den has an exposed beam ceiling, fireplace, and seating area.

The formal dining area has seating for 8 and a custom chandelier.

The estate has a professional chef's kitchen with custom prep islands.

An overview of the living room highlights the upstairs gallery and custom staircase.

Because of the amount of space, the living room is spaced out into smaller, more intimate seating areas.

The living room is spacious with a ceiling that covers both floors, and three glass access doors to the backyard.

Looking toward the living room area from the entryway, the panoramic view of the surrounding area can be appreciated.

The custom front doors can be seen in the inside entryway, along with the wood flooring and custom recessed ceiling.

At the front of the house, the custom front doors and rockwork are noticeable.

This is a view of the rear of the house, as it gives a clearer look at what can be expected both inside and outside the house, with patios for entertaining in the yard and windows at every room to take advantage of the view.

This custom estate in Santa Rosa is in the private gated community of Shiloh Estates and occupies 10.5 acres with panoramic views all around the house.

The interior of the house is over 6,900 square feet of living space, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a home gym and a home office. There are French doors that lead out from the interior to custom outside patios.

The yard contains multiple terraces for outdoor dining and relaxing, a fire pit, a bocce ball court and an infinity pool with a built-in spa and waterfall edge.

790 Shiloh Canyon, Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp of Coldwell Banker Realty.

