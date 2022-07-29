Slide 1 of 18 1300 Jennings Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 - $799,999 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,456 square feet. Lot size: 0.57 acres. Year built: 1962. This 1962 house has received updates throughout, and comes with a backyard spacious enough for RV access.

Living room. The living room features the floor and recessed lighting upgrades.

Backyard. The backyard is extremely spacious, with cement patios and mature trees.

1932 Lyon Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 - $1,599,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,010 square feet. Lot size: 0.69 acres. Year built: 2022. This home has details like birch hardwood flooring, maple cabinets, and a quartz countertop in the kitchen.

Living room. The living room is accentuated with custom recessed lighting and engineered birch flooring.

Back patio. This patio is on the second story and can be used for entertaining or relaxing.

2014 E Haven Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404- $819,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,764 square feet. Lot size: 7,126 square feet. Year built: 1946. This house is close to highly rated schools with easy access to 4th street and downtown Santa Rosa.

Living room. This 1940's home retains its original architecture, and appears well-maintained.

Backyard. The rear yard is roomy and landscaped to be low maintenance.

606 Woodlake Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 - $649,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,930 square feet. Lot size: 3,101 square feet. Year built: 1995. This Bennett Valley home is in a neighborhood called Woodlake Villas Community and has both air conditioning and central heat.

Living/dining room. The living room and dining room are located in the same open area, with access to the backyard.

Backyard. The rear yard is both low maintenance and drought resistant.

2607 Bellevue Ranch Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95407 - $599,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,532 square feet. Lot size: 4, 208 square feet. Year built: 2002. This southwest Santa Rosa house is one of the lower-priced options in the area (currently).

Living room. The living room is by the entrance, providing a space to welcome guests as they enter the front door.

Backyard. The yard is mainly paved, with space for a few low-maintenance plants by the back fence.

5687 Marsh Hawk Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95409 - $1,425,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,951 square feet. Lot size: 0.47 acres. Year built: 1999. This large home includes extras like heated tile floors in the living room, a whole house vacuum system, and a hot tub.

Living/dining room. Though there is 2,951 square feet of interior space, the living room and dining room are combined, taking full advantage of the heated flooring.