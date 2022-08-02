Built in 1976, this creative Healdsburg estate is on over 16 acres and has over 3,157 square feet of interior space. There are meadows, mature trees, and a custom four-car garage on the grounds, with a pool and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.

The house features an open-beamed ceiling, custom glass brick walls and a curved wall of windows around the living room. The interior has a layout that is a mix between an open floor plan and a more traditional feel.

The backyard features a pool, patio seating with an outdoor kitchen/barbecue area leading out to a spacious lawn area.

2307 Mill Creek Lane, Healdsburg is listed by Mary K Curran of W Real Estate

