Creative Healdsburg estate on over 16 acres listed for $3,700,000
2307 Mill Creek Lane, Healdsburg - $3,700,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 3,157 square feet. Lot size: 16.33 acres. Year built: 1976
This evening picture of the front of the house highlights the 1970’s touches on the exterior like shingles and the glass-brick wall.
Front entrance.
The front entrance has an open feel, with oversized doors and windows along with light hued tile and paint.
Front entrance.
Looking into the home from the front entrance, the living room and dining can be seen.
Living room.
The living room has a different aesthetic than the rest of the house, with a curved, open beam ceiling and a custom wall of windows.
Living room.
A close-up view of the details in the living room.
Living room.
Another close-up view of the details in the living room.
Kitchen.
The kitchen has high-beamed ceilings, granite countertops, and professional appliances.
Breakfast area.
There’s a casual dining area/breakfast nook near the kitchen.
Dining room.
The final dining area has a tall ceiling and oversized windows.
Primary bedroom.
The primary bedroom has tall, slanted ceilings and windows on every wall to make the room feel more open.
Main bathroom.
The bathroom for the primary bedroom has tall, open beam ceilings, and custom counters and tilework.
Main bathroom – shower.
The shower in this bathroom makes use of the glass blocks seen in the front of the house – clouded for privacy.
Sitting room.
This casual sitting area is part of the outside patio, and has a wall length door that can be opened completely.
Patio.
This outdoor patio is surrounded by walls to protect from the wind and ensure a level of privacy.
Outdoor kitchen/dining area.
The outdoor kitchen has a big barbecue area and picnic style seating.
Lawn and pool area.
Looking out towards the other end of the yard, the expansive lawn area and pool can be seen.
Pool.
There are steps down from the lawn to the pool and patio area.
4-car garage.
There’s a garage at the front of the house as well as this freestanding one in the yard, along with extra parking. All told, there are 7 parking spaces available at this home.
Aerial view.
Besides the immediate land this house is on, 16.33 acres affords the homeowners with plenty pf space for privacy.
Built in 1976, this creative Healdsburg estate is on over 16 acres and has over 3,157 square feet of interior space. There are meadows, mature trees, and a custom four-car garage on the grounds, with a pool and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.
The house features an open-beamed ceiling, custom glass brick walls and a curved wall of windows around the living room. The interior has a layout that is a mix between an open floor plan and a more traditional feel.
The backyard features a pool, patio seating with an outdoor kitchen/barbecue area leading out to a spacious lawn area.
2307 Mill Creek Lane, Healdsburg is listed by Mary K Curran of W Real Estate
