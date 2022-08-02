Besides the immediate land this house is on, 16.33 acres affords the homeowners with plenty pf space for privacy.

There’s a garage at the front of the house as well as this freestanding one in the yard, along with extra parking. All told, there are 7 parking spaces available at this home.

There are steps down from the lawn to the pool and patio area.

Looking out towards the other end of the yard, the expansive lawn area and pool can be seen.

The outdoor kitchen has a big barbecue area and picnic style seating.

This outdoor patio is surrounded by walls to protect from the wind and ensure a level of privacy.

This casual sitting area is part of the outside patio, and has a wall length door that can be opened completely.

The shower in this bathroom makes use of the glass blocks seen in the front of the house – clouded for privacy.

The bathroom for the primary bedroom has tall, open beam ceilings, and custom counters and tilework.

The primary bedroom has tall, slanted ceilings and windows on every wall to make the room feel more open.

The final dining area has a tall ceiling and oversized windows.

The kitchen has high-beamed ceilings, granite countertops, and professional appliances.

A close-up view of the details in the living room.

The living room has a different aesthetic than the rest of the house, with a curved, open beam ceiling and a custom wall of windows.

Looking into the home from the front entrance, the living room and dining can be seen.

The front entrance has an open feel, with oversized doors and windows along with light hued tile and paint.

This evening picture of the front of the house highlights the 1970’s touches on the exterior like shingles and the glass-brick wall.

Built in 1976, this creative Healdsburg estate is on over 16 acres and has over 3,157 square feet of interior space. There are meadows, mature trees, and a custom four-car garage on the grounds, with a pool and outdoor kitchen in the backyard.

The house features an open-beamed ceiling, custom glass brick walls and a curved wall of windows around the living room. The interior has a layout that is a mix between an open floor plan and a more traditional feel.

The backyard features a pool, patio seating with an outdoor kitchen/barbecue area leading out to a spacious lawn area.

