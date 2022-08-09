This aerial view gives a clear view of how the trails are laid out around the estate.

Next to the stables is an indoor riding/training area.

View of how the horses can be tended inside the barn/stalls.

Inside view of the barn where the stalls are located.

Though the majority of the house is dedicated to equestrian training, there’s a backyard area at the back of the house.

This patio can be accessed directly from the kitchen/living room area.

This separate dressing area has a large armoire, set of drawers, and view of the outdoors.

The casual dining area has a small table and seating area next to a small stove for warmth.

The dining area is next to the kitchen in the open area.

There’s custom wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with a professional stovetop setup.

The living room area is part of a big, open space that’s open to the second floor, and has a large fireplace and tiled floor.

Currently referred to as the "clubhouse,’ the main house can use some minor work.

This outside view of the house makes it clear that the home is currently used as a business, with a large custom sign at the entrance.

Located on over 240 acres of land, this estate contains two parcels and enough area to build up to four additional houses. The main home has three bedrooms, a full kitchen, an expansive living room, and a small outside yard with a flower garden, pond and olive trees.

The majority of the land is currently dedicated to professional horse training with indoor and outdoor arenas, barns, paddocks, and trials winding through the property and beyond. There’s a big barn area with a well-stocked tack room and stalls for the horses to be boarded or readied for riding.

As a business, the property has also been used for weddings and other events, so it can continue to be used as an income property or as a private residence.

1002 Chileno Valley Rd, Petaluma is listed by Lisa Thomas of Compass and Tim + Alexa Glockner of Hedge Realty

