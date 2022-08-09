Located on over 240 acres of land, this estate contains two parcels and enough area to build up to four additional houses. The main home has three bedrooms, a full kitchen, an expansive living room, and a small outside yard with a flower garden, pond and olive trees.

The majority of the land is currently dedicated to professional horse training with indoor and outdoor arenas, barns, paddocks, and trials winding through the property and beyond. There’s a big barn area with a well-stocked tack room and stalls for the horses to be boarded or readied for riding.

As a business, the property has also been used for weddings and other events, so it can continue to be used as an income property or as a private residence.

1002 Chileno Valley Rd, Petaluma is listed by Lisa Thomas of Compass and Tim + Alexa Glockner of Hedge Realty

Click through our gallery above to preview this equestrian estate