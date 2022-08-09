Petaluma equestrian estate just listed for $7,750,000
1002 Chileno Valley Rd, Petaluma - $7,750,000
3 beds, 2 baths, N/A square feet. Lot size: 240 acres. Year built: 1976
This outside view of the house makes it clear that the home is currently used as a business, with a large custom sign at the entrance.
Front of house.
Currently referred to as the "clubhouse,’ the main house can use some minor work.
Living room.
The living room area is part of a big, open space that’s open to the second floor, and has a large fireplace and tiled floor.
Living room.
There’s a view into the backyard from the living room.
Kitchen.
There’s custom wood cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen along with a professional stovetop setup.
Formal dining area.
The dining area is next to the kitchen in the open area.
Casual dining/sitting area.
The casual dining area has a small table and seating area next to a small stove for warmth.
Casual living room.
This small living room overlooks the indoor horse training facility.
Primary bedroom.
This main bedroom is sizable, with wood flooring and a separate sitting area.
Primary bedroom.
This separate dressing area has a large armoire, set of drawers, and view of the outdoors.
Main bathroom.
The main bathroom is a standard size with a clawfoot bath.
Outside patio.
This patio can be accessed directly from the kitchen/living room area.
Outdoor sitting area.
There’s an open lawn area with a casual sitting area for entertaining.
Backyard.
Though the majority of the house is dedicated to equestrian training, there’s a backyard area at the back of the house.
Pond.
Out on the grounds is a small private pond.
Stables.
There’s a walkway to the horse stalls from the house.
Stables.
Inside view of the barn where the stalls are located.
Horse.
View of how the horses can be tended inside the barn/stalls.
Indoor arena.
Next to the stables is an indoor riding/training area.
Outdoor arena.
There’s an outdoor horse riding/training area set up with jumps.
Outdoor trail.
There are plenty of outdoor trails for casual riding.
Aerial view.
This aerial view gives a clear view of how the trails are laid out around the estate.
Located on over 240 acres of land, this estate contains two parcels and enough area to build up to four additional houses. The main home has three bedrooms, a full kitchen, an expansive living room, and a small outside yard with a flower garden, pond and olive trees.
The majority of the land is currently dedicated to professional horse training with indoor and outdoor arenas, barns, paddocks, and trials winding through the property and beyond. There’s a big barn area with a well-stocked tack room and stalls for the horses to be boarded or readied for riding.
As a business, the property has also been used for weddings and other events, so it can continue to be used as an income property or as a private residence.
1002 Chileno Valley Rd, Petaluma is listed by Lisa Thomas of Compass and Tim + Alexa Glockner of Hedge Realty
