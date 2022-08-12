The units appear to be well maintained with newer appliances.

Offering units with up to 3 bedrooms, this complex emphasizes the addition of ‘deluxe amenities, [and] designer-inspired interiors’ to

This established apartment complex has a total of 156 units, and offers a night patrol of the complex and the ability to make online rent payments. This listing is specifically for a one bedroom, ground floor unit available in September.

This listing is for one, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in this complex, which comes with a covered parking space.

The floorplans appear to be open, with high ceilings and recessed lighting creating the feeling of more space.

This apartment complex is built to look like a resort, with a clubhouse to host events, a lawn bowling area, pool, spa, and other amenities.

There are enough units in the complex to make two pools a necessity.

There are six different units to choose from (upstairs, downstairs, single, double, etc.) and this is one of the examples they show of what to expect in the living room area.

This apartment complex has been recently remodeled and features communal area for relaxing, cooking, and swimming,

Recent studies have shown that the price-to-rent ratio is higher in the Bay Area than anywhere else in the nation.

This ratio is used as a benchmark for estimating whether it’s cheaper to rent or own property and is measured by numbers that signify how many times higher the price of a home is over annual rent. The threshold where rent looks like a better deal is the 15-20 range. During the pandemic, the ratio for the San Francisco Bay Area spiked to record levels, peaking at 58.8 on June 21, 2021.

With Sonoma County currently at homeownership being 31 times the cost of annual rent, possible homebuyers may be choosing to rent a house to get a feel for what they may want to buy when prices go down, although apartments may be better alternative in the short term for many.

