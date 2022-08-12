Slide 1 of 18
Addison Ranch Apartments - $2,382 - $3,229 / month
200 Greenbriar Circle, Petaluma
This apartment complex has been recently remodeled and features communal area for relaxing, cooking, and swimming,
Living room.
There are six different units to choose from (upstairs, downstairs, single, double, etc.) and this is one of the examples they show of what to expect in the living room area.
Pool area.
There are enough units in the complex to make two pools a necessity.
Capri Creek- $2,307 - $2,995 / month
1900 Sestri Lane, Petaluma
This apartment complex is built to look like a resort, with a clubhouse to host events, a lawn bowling area, pool, spa, and other amenities.
Common area.
The clubhouse has a large communal area that includes a shuffleboard.
Pool.
The pool area is well maintained with plenty of seating.
Bella Creek - $2,000 - $3,100/ month
100 Avram Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
This is a newly constructed apartment complex, listing spacious floorplans and additional amenities.
Apartment interior.
The floorplans appear to be open, with high ceilings and recessed lighting creating the feeling of more space.
Patio.
Many of the apartments listed include an outdoor patio area.
Oak Creek, #5106 - $2,559/ month
174 S Boas Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
This listing is for one, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in this complex, which comes with a covered parking space.
Workout room.
One amenity is access to this workout room.
Pool.
Another amenity is access to the pool.
Park Vue - $2,049 - $2,424 / month
2001 Piner Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
This established apartment complex has a total of 156 units, and offers a night patrol of the complex and the ability to make online rent payments. This listing is specifically for a one bedroom, ground floor unit available in September.
Living room/apartment interior.
This view emphasizes the hardwood flooring and access to an outdoor patio.
Barbecue area.
There’s a barbecue and picnic area available for use by tenants.
Renaissance Apartment Homes - $2,320 - $2,385/month
2111 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Offering units with up to 3 bedrooms, this complex emphasizes the addition of ‘deluxe amenities, [and] designer-inspired interiors’ to
Kitchen/dining area.
The units appear to be well maintained with newer appliances.
Pool.
There’s a sizable pool with seating on either side.