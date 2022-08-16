Listed as a ‘French Country Home’, this single-story house in Sebastopol has 4,743 square feet of interior space and over 3.5 acres of property.

Selling points for this house focus on panoramic views, manicured gardens, and high ceilings in the interior. There’s also a fully equipped chef’s kitchen and a spacious primary bedroom with a cherry wood walk-in closet.

There are four bedrooms in the house, and each is en-suite. The entire home is designed to be spacious and open throughout, with floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in as much natural lighting as possible.

887 Jonive Road, Sebastopol is listed by Stacy Coon of Sebastopol Realty

