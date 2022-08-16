There’s also an entire flower garden as a nod to the idea of a French estate.

There are places to lounge and a stone fountain in the backyard.

Another view of the landscaping and stone fountain in the yard.

The backyard is manicured and made to look like a professional garden.

There’s a large space that currently doubles as both an office and a workout room.

The main bathroom has a large jetted bathtub, spa-style shower, and granite counters.

The walk-in closet for the primary bedroom has hanging and storage areas constructed of cheery wood, and an area for changing or sitting at the end.

The glass French doors give complete access to the rear yard, with drapes providing privacy when needed.

From this view, the sitting area and fireplace can be seen.

The main bedroom has a set of French doors leading to the backyard, high ceilings, and recessed lighting.

This part of the hallway before the primary bedroom has custom marquetry.

The kitchen is spacious enough that there’s a side area for a breakfast nook/casual dining area.

From this view, the custom tile and extra storage on the island can be viewed.

The kitchen is open, with high-end appliances, granite countertops, and a freestanding island.

The formal dining area uses the natural light during the day, and recessed lighting in the evening to keep the open feeling.

The living room and dining room are in the same open space, with a large wall of windows to let natural light in.

There’s a small sitting room with a fireplace right when entering.

Listed as a ‘French Country Home’, this single-story house in Sebastopol has 4,743 square feet of interior space and over 3.5 acres of property.

Selling points for this house focus on panoramic views, manicured gardens, and high ceilings in the interior. There’s also a fully equipped chef’s kitchen and a spacious primary bedroom with a cherry wood walk-in closet.

There are four bedrooms in the house, and each is en-suite. The entire home is designed to be spacious and open throughout, with floor-to-ceiling windows to bring in as much natural lighting as possible.

887 Jonive Road, Sebastopol is listed by Stacy Coon of Sebastopol Realty

