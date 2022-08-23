Sebastopol villa with car barn and model cowboy town listed at $7 million
11010-11018 Moonshine Rd, Sebastopol - $7,000,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,300 square feet. Lot size: 78 acres. Year built: 2002.
This exterior view of the main house shows the walls surrounding the interior courtyard leading into the home.
Courtyard entrance.
There are oversized doors to the courtyard and the entrance to the home.
Courtyard.
This view of the inner courtyard shows the outdoor fireplace and koi pond.
Living room.
The living room features high ceilings and a custom fireplace.
Living room.
A wall of glass doors creates the look of bringing the outdoors inside.
Casual seating area.
There’s a more casual seating area away from the windows for more privacy.
Kitchen.
The kitchen has high-end appliances and a casual dining area at the island.
Kitchen.
Next to the professional stove is a more traditional pizza oven.
Formal dining area.
The more formal dining area is next to another wall of glass doors, providing easy access to the outside patio.
Primary bedroom.
The main bedroom has a high ceiling, fireplace, and seating area.
Primary bedroom.
There are glass doors to let natural lighting in as well as provide easy access to the yard.
Primary bathroom.
The bathroom for the main bedroom features custom tilework and a soaking bathtub.
Walk-in closet.
The primary bedroom has a large, walk-in closet with room to dress in.
Office/art room.
This extra room in the main home can be utilized as an office or craft space.
Themed town main building.
There’s a cowboy-themed ‘town’ set up on the grounds, and this is the main building for it.
Themed town main building.
This is the interior of the main building in ‘cowboy town.’
Car barn.
This is one of the barns on the property, and this one is used for car storage.
Car barn.
This is the interior of the barn used for car storage or exhibition.
Lawn bowling.
There’s an area set aside for lawn bowling.
Creek bridge.
Though the creek is seasonal, a bridge is needed to cross it year-round.
Pond.
There’s a man-made pond in one of the meadows.
Aerial view.
This view of the main house shows how the courtyard, main house, guest suites, and garden area are arranged.
This west Sebastopol estate is comprised of two houses on two parcels spanning 78 acres. The main house features a large courtyard, two detached guest rooms, outdoor entertaining space with a fireplace and a koi pond. The second home is a private guest house. The home is solar-powered and features Starlink internet.
There are a number of architectural details in the interior of this home, and the land has been used to add unique additions such as a “car barn,” a small themed “cowboy town” comprised of cottages, outbuildings, a saloon, an outdoor kitchen, a stage and a bath house.
The rest of the property includes a meadow, seasonal creek, pond and redwood grove.
11010-11018 Moonshine Rd, Sebastopol is listed by Lisa Thomas and Sharon Vallejo of Compass.
