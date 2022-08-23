This west Sebastopol estate is comprised of two houses on two parcels spanning 78 acres. The main house features a large courtyard, two detached guest rooms, outdoor entertaining space with a fireplace and a koi pond. The second home is a private guest house. The home is solar-powered and features Starlink internet.

There are a number of architectural details in the interior of this home, and the land has been used to add unique additions such as a “car barn,” a small themed “cowboy town” comprised of cottages, outbuildings, a saloon, an outdoor kitchen, a stage and a bath house.

The rest of the property includes a meadow, seasonal creek, pond and redwood grove.

11010-11018 Moonshine Rd, Sebastopol is listed by Lisa Thomas and Sharon Vallejo of Compass.

