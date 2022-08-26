One consideration for homebuyers is the lot size of the house they may be interested in. The reasoning may be that homes on a larger parcel of land give the house a higher property value, and can be easier to resell, or as an area to build out onto.

Though having additional space on a property may be what a homebuyer is looking for, there are factors about the additional space that should be taken into consideration such as easements, drainage issues, or zoning, that may make that extra square footage unusable.

Click through our gallery above to see recently listed home on an acre of land