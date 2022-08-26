Slide 1 of 18
1395 Schaeffer Road, Sebastopol - $1,325,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 2,053 square feet. Lot size: 1.26 acres. Year built: 1974.
This house has upgrades throughout and is located on 1.26 acres of mostly flat land.
Slide 2 of 18
Living room.
The living room has new wood flooring and looks well-maintained.
Slide 3 of 18
Aerial view.
This view shows the 1.26 acres this home includes.
Slide 4 of 18
917 Skillman Lane, Petaluma - $1,249,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 2,108 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1938.
On a little over an acre of land, this house has been using the property for horses, and includes stalls and, a tack room, and training area.
Slide 5 of 18
Living room.
The interior of the house has been updated to have an open floor plan.
Slide 6 of 18
Aerial view.
From above, the garage, barn, and horse-training yards can be seen.
Slide 7 of 18
4488 Stoetz Lane, Sebastopol - $1,750,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 2,273 square feet. Lot size: 1.02 acres. Year built: 1951.
This ranch-style house is in a rural/agricultural zoned area, and has two water well, a yurt, and fruits trees.
Slide 8 of 18
Living room.
This living room has hardwood floors and an electric fireplace.
Slide 9 of 18
Yard.
Though not an aerial view, the majority of the 1.02 acres are left mostly natural.
Slide 10 of 18
81 Cavedale Road, Sonoma - $2,100,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 2,534 square feet. Lot size: 1.39 acres. Year built: 1976.
Located in the hills of Sonoma, this house has large windows throughout to provide views of the scenery.
Slide 11 of 18
Living room.
The living room is spacious with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
Slide 12 of 18
Aerial view.
These boundary lines show the way the 1.39 acres are used, including a garage, lawn area, and patio area under the trees.
Slide 13 of 18
55 Aloha Court, Petaluma - $850,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,462 square feet. Lot size: 1.19 acres. Year built: 1950.
This 1950’s house is on over an acre of land, but the house itself is a project.
Slide 14 of 18
Kitchen.
The kitchen is all original.
Slide 15 of 18
Garage.
There’s a freestanding three-car garage on the property.
Slide 16 of 18
586 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa - $1,425,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 3,139 square feet. Lot size: 1 acre. Year built: 1989.
This 1989 house is built to look like a craftsman-style home and has a lot of interior space at 3,139 square feet.
Slide 17 of 18
Living room.
The interior throughout features custom wood flooring and open beamed wood ceilings.
Slide 18 of 18
Aerial view.
The boundary lines give a great idea of how the acre this house is on is used.