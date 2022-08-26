The boundary lines give a great idea of how the acre this house is on is used.

This 1989 house is built to look like a craftsman-style home and has a lot of interior space at 3,139 square feet.

This 1950’s house is on over an acre of land, but the house itself is a project.

These boundary lines show the way the 1.39 acres are used, including a garage, lawn area, and patio area under the trees.

Located in the hills of Sonoma, this house has large windows throughout to provide views of the scenery.

Though not an aerial view, the majority of the 1.02 acres are left mostly natural.

This ranch-style house is in a rural/agricultural zoned area, and has two water well, a yurt, and fruits trees.

From above, the garage, barn, and horse-training yards can be seen.

The interior of the house has been updated to have an open floor plan.

On a little over an acre of land, this house has been using the property for horses, and includes stalls and, a tack room, and training area.

This house has upgrades throughout and is located on 1.26 acres of mostly flat land.

One consideration for homebuyers is the lot size of the house they may be interested in. The reasoning may be that homes on a larger parcel of land give the house a higher property value, and can be easier to resell, or as an area to build out onto.

Though having additional space on a property may be what a homebuyer is looking for, there are factors about the additional space that should be taken into consideration such as easements, drainage issues, or zoning, that may make that extra square footage unusable.

Click through our gallery above to see recently listed home on an acre of land