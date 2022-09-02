Slide 1 of 18
260 Flame Tree Circle, Windsor - $790,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,795 square feet. Lot size: 4,556 square feet. Year built: 1989.
This two-story house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious interior at 1,795 square feet.
Living room.
The raised ceiling in the living room helps make the room feel spacious, along with large windows and a glass door leading to the backyard.
Backyard.
The backyard is low-maintenance, with a cement patio for entertaining and gravel for decoration.
9140 Piccadilly Circle, Windsor - $895,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,488 square feet. Lot size: 6,299 square feet. Year built: 1990.
This home is all about the space, with a 2,488-square-foot interior and cathedral ceilings in the living room.
Living room.
Besides the cathedral ceilings, there’s windows on all four walls in the nook, letting in plenty of natural light.
Backyard.
The backyard is well maintained, and besides a lawn, is mainly low-maintenance.
9844 Keith Court, Windsor - $799,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,352 square feet. Lot size: 0.52 acres. Year built: 1979.
Built in 1979, this house is mostly original with a big selling point being a large workshop in the yard and plenty of mature Oak and Maple trees.
Living room.
The carpets and light fixtures are original but look well taken-care of.
Backyard.
The lot this house is on is 0.52 acres, giving a new homeowner plenty of space to plan for a garden.
7930 Ferrari Way, Windsor - $899,950
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,132 square feet. Lot size: 4,400 square feet. Year built: 2006.
Built in 2006, this house has already been completely remodeled throughout.
Living room.
Some of the remodeling highlights are new wood floors and recessed light in the high ceilings.
Backyard.
With the interior of this house taking up 2,132 square feet, the backyard is a cozy, meticulously landscaped area for relaxing or entertaining.
10911 Rio Ruso Drive, Windsor - $759,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,573 square feet. Lot size: 5,349 square feet. Year built: 1990.
This house features open floorplan on the main level and comes with a fully paid solar system.
Living room.
This living room is opened up by a high, slanted ceiling and plenty of natural light.
Backyard.
This yard has been newly landscaped and includes a new wood deck with a pergola and plenty of seating for entertaining.
9435 Jessica Drive, Windsor - $800,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,030 square feet. Lot size: 5,924 square feet. Year built: 1989.
This house features a drought-resistant front yard, open floor plan, and formal living room and dining area.
Living room.
The living room is located a step under the professional kitchen, and provides easy access to the backyard.
Backyard.
Set up for outdoor activities, the backyard features a trampoline, basketball hoop, and regulation-sized bocce ball court.