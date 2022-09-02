The living room is located a step under the professional kitchen, and provides easy access to the backyard.

This yard has been newly landscaped and includes a new wood deck with a pergola and plenty of seating for entertaining.

This living room is opened up by a high, slanted ceiling and plenty of natural light.

This house features open floorplan on the main level and comes with a fully paid solar system.

With the interior of this house taking up 2,132 square feet, the backyard is a cozy, meticulously landscaped area for relaxing or entertaining.

Some of the remodeling highlights are new wood floors and recessed light in the high ceilings.

Built in 2006, this house has already been completely remodeled throughout.

The lot this house is on is 0.52 acres, giving a new homeowner plenty of space to plan for a garden.

The carpets and light fixtures are original but look well taken-care of.

Built in 1979, this house is mostly original with a big selling point being a large workshop in the yard and plenty of mature Oak and Maple trees.

The backyard is well maintained, and besides a lawn, is mainly low-maintenance.

Besides the cathedral ceilings, there’s windows on all four walls in the nook, letting in plenty of natural light.

This home is all about the space, with a 2,488-square-foot interior and cathedral ceilings in the living room.

The backyard is low-maintenance, with a cement patio for entertaining and gravel for decoration.

The raised ceiling in the living room helps make the room feel spacious, along with large windows and a glass door leading to the backyard.

Between June 2022 and July 2022, Windsor has seen a 14.8%. decrease in the number of listings, with a median listing price of $809,000, and a median sold price of $762, 250.

In July, there were six listings that sold above the asking price, five houses sold at the asking price, and nine sold below the asking price.

While the inventory of homes is still low, the rise in interest rates for mortgages has resulted in buyers taking more time to consider what house to make an offer on, rather than overbidding. It’s still a seller’s market, but with a slowdown in buying, there are plenty of single-family homes listed.

Click through our gallery above to see currently listed median-priced homes in Windsor