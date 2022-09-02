Between June 2022 and July 2022, Windsor has seen a 14.8%. decrease in the number of listings, with a median listing price of $809,000, and a median sold price of $762, 250.

In July, there were six listings that sold above the asking price, five houses sold at the asking price, and nine sold below the asking price.

While the inventory of homes is still low, the rise in interest rates for mortgages has resulted in buyers taking more time to consider what house to make an offer on, rather than overbidding. It’s still a seller’s market, but with a slowdown in buying, there are plenty of single-family homes listed.

