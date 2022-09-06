Located on 10.86 acres, this four-bedroom home has 3,834 square feet of interior space, with views of Fitch Mountain, Mount St. Helena and the Mayacamas.

Built in 1995, the house is located at the end of a long driveway that passes a hobby vineyard, an orchard and a garden. There’s a large workshop to keep gardening equipment and tools, along with an office space.

Inside, this house has an open floor plan, a sizable kitchen and high ceilings. There’s a two-car garage attached to the main house which has a studio living space above it, complete with a kitchen and bathroom.

This property is located close to downtown Healdsburg, but far enough to have a rural feel.

