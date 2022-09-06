Stunning Healdsburg Dry Creek estate just listed for $4,200,000
1955 W Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $4,200,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 3,834 square feet. Lot size: 10.86 acres. Year built: 1995.
The house was built in 1995 and features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, and 5 bathrooms.
Driveway.
This long, paved driveway leads up to the house from the main road.
Entryway.
Coming into the home, the living room, dining room, kitchen, and staircase can all be viewed.
Kitchen.
The spacious kitchen has a custom tiled backsplash, a prep island, and professional appliances.
Dining room.
The dining room is next to the kitchen and offers easy access to an outside patio.
Dining room.
The table is next to a wall of windows to take advantage of the panoramic view.
Sitting area.
Next to the outdoor deck is this casual, enclosed seating area.
Primary bedroom.
The primary bedroom is on the ground floor and has a sitting area, recessed lighting, and the wood flooring.
Primary bedroom closets.
There are two full-sized closets in the main bedroom.
Primary bathroom.
The main bathroom is spacious with a spa-style shower.
Staircase.
This functional staircase leads to the second story where the other 3 bedrooms and studio-sized living space is.
Guest studio.
This small living space is located over the attached garage, and has a full kitchen and bathroom.
Front porch.
This expansive front porch offers views of the vineyard.
Outdoor dining area.
The outdoor dining area is set up under an open pergola.
Outdoor seating area.
This casual seating area is located in the back part of the yard.
Workshop.
This workshop is located in the backyard.
Workshop.
There’s room for gardening and harvesting equipment as well as work space.
Vineyard.
This vineyard is planted in the front of the house.
Side view.
The orchard can be seen from the side of the house.
Aerial view.
This view gives the clearest view of the yard, house, and workshop.
Located on 10.86 acres, this four-bedroom home has 3,834 square feet of interior space, with views of Fitch Mountain, Mount St. Helena and the Mayacamas.
Built in 1995, the house is located at the end of a long driveway that passes a hobby vineyard, an orchard and a garden. There’s a large workshop to keep gardening equipment and tools, along with an office space.
Inside, this house has an open floor plan, a sizable kitchen and high ceilings. There’s a two-car garage attached to the main house which has a studio living space above it, complete with a kitchen and bathroom.
This property is located close to downtown Healdsburg, but far enough to have a rural feel.
1955 W Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg is listed by Samantha Marquis and Linda Farwell of Compass
