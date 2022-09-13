This view of the rear of the main house shows the clean, minimal landscaping done to the yard. The rest of the acreage is left natural.

This aerial view gives a good look at the rear of this guest house, and the surrounding oak trees.

The back deck on the guest house provides panoramic views of Glen Ellen.

There’s a large open space that can be used for events or family gatherings.

The guest house has a fireplace, a full kitchen, and tall, wood-beamed ceilings.

This large barn has been repurposed for use as a guest house.

The bathroom attached to the primary bedroom is set up with a spa-like shower and soaking tub.

The primary bedroom in the main house has high ceilings, light colors, and plenty of windows o increase the feeling of open space.

This sizable game room includes a pool table and seating area for watching television.

The library includes a fireplace along with places to sit while reading or studying.

The dining area is close to the kitchen and has enough seating for a formal meal.

This view shows the wood-paneled refrigerator and custom cabinets.

The kitchen is spacious and includes professional grade appliances and granite countertops.

The patio has a barbecue and outdoor dining area.

This is the patio that the living room is directly next to.

This view gives a clearer idea of the size of the sliding doors and gives better look at the open floor plan with a view of the additional set of doors and the dining area.

This casual sitting area has a fireplace and sliding doors that lead to the back patio.

The front door is flanked by windows on either side and a vine covered pergola over it.

The three-car garage can be viewed when approaching this home

This Wine Country estate on over eight acres of land has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plenty of space for entertaining, a game room, wine cellar, and is under contract to have a pool installed in the backyard in 2023.

Located on over eight acres, this 5,207-square-foot estate provides panoramic views of Glen Ellen.

The interior of the main house has an open floor plan, with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, as well as an extra one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. It also features a professional kitchen, spacious great room, dual-sided fireplace, library, wine cellar and game room.

A guest house made from a barn on the property can be used as a second home, rental or event space.

The current owners are in contract for a pool to be installed in early 2023.

9367-9365 Bennett Valley Road, Glen Ellen is listed by Heather B Hanlon of Compass

Click through our gallery above to preview this Glen Ellen estate