Located on over eight acres, this 5,207-square-foot estate provides panoramic views of Glen Ellen.

The interior of the main house has an open floor plan, with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, as well as an extra one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit. It also features a professional kitchen, spacious great room, dual-sided fireplace, library, wine cellar and game room.

A guest house made from a barn on the property can be used as a second home, rental or event space.

The current owners are in contract for a pool to be installed in early 2023.

9367-9365 Bennett Valley Road, Glen Ellen is listed by Heather B Hanlon of Compass

