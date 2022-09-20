Located on just over 3 acres, this highly customized home is close to downtown Healdsburg. Inside the house is an open floor plan, 22-foot ceilings, custom stone kitchen countertops and laminate cabinetry. There’s custom lighting throughout the interior and a “sculpture wall” in the main bedroom that opens to a private terrace.

Outside, there’s a 2.7-acre pinot vineyard, a pool, outdoor kitchen, fireplace and raised garden beds. This house is sold mostly furnished and includes highly customized interior spaces.

150 Bailhache Ave., Healdsburg is listed by Sheryl Morgensen of Sotheby’s International Realty and Bill Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian of Golden Gate Sotheby’s

