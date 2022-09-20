The house is kept private behind a long fence.

The front of the house is meant to be as artistic as the interior.

From a distance, how the vineyard is set up can be seen.

From this view, the sitting areas, kitchen, and lawn can all be viewed.

Though this pool is small, it’s actually a swim spa. These are created by Endless Pools, and it’s a whole fitness system.

This dining area is right next to the outdoor kitchen and overlooks the vineyard.

The back deck opens to a spacious yard that includes an outdoor kitchen, pool, and areas to lounge.

The guest bedroom features another sculptural wall and access to a private patio.

The main bathroom continues the modernist look and includes a rainfall shower head.

The main bedroom is spacious but private with the ceiling brought down to close it off more fully.

The dining table is right next to the kitchen, and has seating for 8.

The kitchen has professional-grade appliances, stone countertops, and black laminate cabinets.

Closer view of the wall and nested tables.

From this view, the sculptural wall can be appreciated.

This sitting room takes advantage of the high ceilings and opens the room up further to the outside with windows and sliding glass doors.

Built in 2020, this contemporary home resembles a barn at first, but on the inside contains modern-art touches and high-end technology throughout.

Located on just over 3 acres, this highly customized home is close to downtown Healdsburg. Inside the house is an open floor plan, 22-foot ceilings, custom stone kitchen countertops and laminate cabinetry. There’s custom lighting throughout the interior and a “sculpture wall” in the main bedroom that opens to a private terrace.

Outside, there’s a 2.7-acre pinot vineyard, a pool, outdoor kitchen, fireplace and raised garden beds. This house is sold mostly furnished and includes highly customized interior spaces.

150 Bailhache Ave., Healdsburg is listed by Sheryl Morgensen of Sotheby’s International Realty and Bill Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian of Golden Gate Sotheby’s

