Artistic Healdsburg estate recently listed for $3,950,000
Slide 1 of 17
150 Bailhache Ave, Healdsburg - $3,950,000
2 beds, 3 baths, 1,592 square feet. Lot size: 3.23 acres. Year built: 2020.
Built in 2020, this contemporary home resembles a barn at first, but on the inside contains modern-art touches and high-end technology throughout.
Slide 2 of 17
Entryway/sitting room.
This sitting room takes advantage of the high ceilings and opens the room up further to the outside with windows and sliding glass doors.
Slide 3 of 17
Entryway/sitting room.
From this view, the sculptural wall can be appreciated.
Slide 4 of 17
Entryway/sitting room.
Closer view of the wall and nested tables.
Slide 5 of 17
Bar niche.
There’s a corner bar in the sitting area.
Slide 6 of 17
Kitchen.
The kitchen has professional-grade appliances, stone countertops, and black laminate cabinets.
Slide 7 of 17
Dining area.
The dining table is right next to the kitchen, and has seating for 8.
Slide 8 of 17
Primary bedroom.
The main bedroom is spacious but private with the ceiling brought down to close it off more fully.
Slide 9 of 17
Primary bathroom.
The main bathroom continues the modernist look and includes a rainfall shower head.
Slide 10 of 17
Guest bedroom.
The guest bedroom features another sculptural wall and access to a private patio.
Slide 11 of 17
Backyard deck.
The back deck opens to a spacious yard that includes an outdoor kitchen, pool, and areas to lounge.
Slide 12 of 17
Outdoor kitchen.
This dining area is right next to the outdoor kitchen and overlooks the vineyard.
Slide 13 of 17
Pool.
Though this pool is small, it’s actually a swim spa. These are created by Endless Pools, and it’s a whole fitness system.
Slide 14 of 17
Backyard.
From this view, the sitting areas, kitchen, and lawn can all be viewed.
Slide 15 of 17
Vineyard view.
From a distance, how the vineyard is set up can be seen.
Slide 16 of 17
Front of house.
The front of the house is meant to be as artistic as the interior.
Slide 17 of 17
Driveway entrance.
The house is kept private behind a long fence.
Located on just over 3 acres, this highly customized home is close to downtown Healdsburg. Inside the house is an open floor plan, 22-foot ceilings, custom stone kitchen countertops and laminate cabinetry. There’s custom lighting throughout the interior and a “sculpture wall” in the main bedroom that opens to a private terrace.
Outside, there’s a 2.7-acre pinot vineyard, a pool, outdoor kitchen, fireplace and raised garden beds. This house is sold mostly furnished and includes highly customized interior spaces.
150 Bailhache Ave., Healdsburg is listed by Sheryl Morgensen of Sotheby’s International Realty and Bill Bullock, Lydia Sarkissian of Golden Gate Sotheby’s
Click through our gallery above to preview this artistic Healdsburg estate