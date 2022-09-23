With 178.73 acres, the size of the house may not be as important as the view for a homebuyer looking for a ranch.

Though the interior square footage isn’t listed, this home’s interior uses an open floor plan. The living room, spare bedroom, dining area, and kitchen are all in this one space.

This home located on over 178.73 acres is on a private, gated road.

Updated carpet and paint help to brighten up the interior, and large glass doors provide access to the backyard while letting in natural light.

This contemporary house is located in a cul de sac and is recently updated with new flooring and a remodeled kitchen.

The foundation is fully built, and full plans for the home are included in the sale.

The interior of this barn is ready for the horses that can be ridden on the 67.07 acres the house will be built on.

This newer horse barn is currently the only fully built structure on this acreage. The foundation is poured and plans are ready for the listed 2-bedroom house.

The yard features this covered patio with stone bricks, a hammock swing, and new fencing.

Recently renovated, the new flooring and light paint help to make this small living room feel more spacious.

This historic bungalow was built in 1900 and has been meticulously maintained and updated.

The backyard features this large-tiled patio set up for entertaining.

The interior of the house has been extensively remodeled, with new hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and new appliances.

The backyard is spacious and currently isn’t landscaped.

The living room in the main house features recessed lighting and a gas fireplace.

Sold as a multi-family unit, there are three attached garage spaces and a newer two-story granny unit.

In August 2022, the median listing price in Healdsburg was $1.3 million, while the median sold price was $895,000. These numbers signify that the listing prices for homes in Healdsburg are trending down by 8.4% when looked at year-over-year.

In August 2022, houses in Healdsburg sold for 1.56% below the asking price, and currently, Healdsburg is a balanced market: the supply and demand for houses in the area are about equal.

In terms of time-on-market, homes sell about 112 days after listing, up since July and up overall since last year.

