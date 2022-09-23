In August 2022, the median listing price in Healdsburg was $1.3 million, while the median sold price was $895,000. These numbers signify that the listing prices for homes in Healdsburg are trending down by 8.4% when looked at year-over-year.

In August 2022, houses in Healdsburg sold for 1.56% below the asking price, and currently, Healdsburg is a balanced market: the supply and demand for houses in the area are about equal.

In terms of time-on-market, homes sell about 112 days after listing, up since July and up overall since last year.

