316 Willow Glen Court, Healdsburg - $925,000
6 beds, 4 baths, 2,229 square feet. Lot size: N/A square feet. Year built: 1963.
Sold as a multi-family unit, there are three attached garage spaces and a newer two-story granny unit.
Living room.
The living room in the main house features recessed lighting and a gas fireplace.
Backyard.
The backyard is spacious and currently isn’t landscaped.
836 University Street, Healdsburg - $1,049,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,517 square feet. Lot size: 6,247 square feet. Year built: 1974.
Built in 1974, this house features a fully drought-resistant front yard.
Living room.
The interior of the house has been extensively remodeled, with new hardwood floors, quartz countertops, and new appliances.
Backyard.
The backyard features this large-tiled patio set up for entertaining.
436 Tucker Street, Healdsburg - $1,299,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,000 square feet. Lot size: 4,796 square feet. Year built: 1900.
This historic bungalow was built in 1900 and has been meticulously maintained and updated.
Living room.
Recently renovated, the new flooring and light paint help to make this small living room feel more spacious.
Backyard.
The yard features this covered patio with stone bricks, a hammock swing, and new fencing.
5635 Sweetwater Springs Road, Healdsburg - $1,225,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,243 square feet. Lot size: 67.07 acres. Year built: N/A.
This newer horse barn is currently the only fully built structure on this acreage. The foundation is poured and plans are ready for the listed 2-bedroom house.
Horse stalls.
The interior of this barn is ready for the horses that can be ridden on the 67.07 acres the house will be built on.
Foundation.
The foundation is fully built, and full plans for the home are included in the sale.
210 Lorraine Court, Healdsburg - $1,299,500
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,248 square feet. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Year built: 1998.
This contemporary house is located in a cul de sac and is recently updated with new flooring and a remodeled kitchen.
Living room.
Updated carpet and paint help to brighten up the interior, and large glass doors provide access to the backyard while letting in natural light.
Backyard.
The backyard has been carefully landscaped.
23 Wickersham Ranch, Healdsburg - $1,177,000
3 beds, 1 bath, N/A square feet. Lot size: 178.73 acres. Year built: N/A.
This home located on over 178.73 acres is on a private, gated road.
Living room.
Though the interior square footage isn’t listed, this home’s interior uses an open floor plan. The living room, spare bedroom, dining area, and kitchen are all in this one space.
Acreage.
With 178.73 acres, the size of the house may not be as important as the view for a homebuyer looking for a ranch.