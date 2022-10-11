This view gives a clear view of the property and how it fits into the neighborhood around it.

This three-car garage is sizable enough for all the family vehicles.

This parking area is a perfect size for most R.V.s

This lawn area can be used for relaxing or entertaining.

This half-court with a basketball hoop can be used for any variety of sports.

This inground spa sits at one end of the pool.

This custom pool has an outdoor dining or entertaining area next to it.

The game room has a pool table and a table for observers.

This workspace has a custom wood inlay ceiling and recessed lighting.

This bathroom has cabinets for storage and a soaking bathtub.

This view shows the entertainment system and entrance to the primary bathroom.

The main bedroom is en-suite, and has room for changing, sitting, and sleeping.

Located at the front of the home, this formal dining area has room to seat 8 and takes advantage of the natural lighting with the three large picture windows.

Right to the side of the cooking area is this casual dining area, which looks out on the backyard.

The stove has a custom tile backsplash, granite countertops, and professional-grade appliances.

The kitchen is open, with custom lighting and an eating area at the counter.

The tiled floor from the entrance is used in the living room, with recessed lighting and oversized picture windows.

Turning to the left on entering, the main hallway leads into the kitchen and is flanked by custom Romanesque columns.

Coming into the home, the front entrance has tiled flooring and opens into the main living room and formal dining area.

Approaching the home, the front entrance showcases a custom front door and well-maintained landscaping.

This house has over 4,500 square feet of interior space, and has 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, and plenty of storage space.

Built in 2004, this Windsor estate is located in the gated community of Oak Hill Estates. With over 4,500 square feet of interior space, this house features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen including high-end appliances and custom cabinets. There’s an office, game room, four bedrooms and an area to work out.

The backyard is built for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, basketball court, lawn, pool and spa. There’s also an area for RV parking, a three-car garage and solar.

This estate is located close to Foothill Regional Park and just minutes from Healdsburg.

917 Birkdale Court, Windsor is listed by Jonathan E Bruington of W Real Estate

