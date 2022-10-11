Built in 2004, this Windsor estate is located in the gated community of Oak Hill Estates. With over 4,500 square feet of interior space, this house features an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen including high-end appliances and custom cabinets. There’s an office, game room, four bedrooms and an area to work out.

The backyard is built for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, basketball court, lawn, pool and spa. There’s also an area for RV parking, a three-car garage and solar.

This estate is located close to Foothill Regional Park and just minutes from Healdsburg.

917 Birkdale Court, Windsor is listed by Jonathan E Bruington of W Real Estate

Click through our gallery above to preview this custom Windsor estate